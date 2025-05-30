Sport

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Who is going to catch Sundowns next season?’ asks Katlego Mphela

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 30 May 2025 - 14:09
Former Bafana Bafana, SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs striker Katlego Mphela asks who is going to challenge the Brazilians in the Betway Premiership next season.
Image: Supplied

In the 67th episode of the Arena Sports Show, Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by superbike racer Jenna Laidlaw and former Bafana Bafana, SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs striker Katlego Mphela. 

The show starts with Laidlaw talking about how she got into superbike racing and its complexities, such as the expense of maintaining bikes and the injuries that come with the sport. 

In the second half, Mphahlele wraps up the season with Mphela, who asks who is going to catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won the league for eight seasons in succession. 

Mphela also picks Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro as his Footballer of the Season and points out it will be a sad day if SuperSport is relegated or its status is sold. 

