They also focus on the Confederation Cup final where Simba FC of Tanzania, coached by South African Fadlu Davids, will be out to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.
Another area of discussion is the intriguing battles going into the final round of the season as it has not been decided who will finish third between Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United.
The other interesting battle is who is going to make it to the top eight between AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants, Richards Bay and Magesi FC.
At the bottom of the log, it will be decided on Saturday who will be dropped to the relegation play-offs between Cape Town City, SuperSport United and Golden Arrows.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Stakes high in clash between Sundowns and Pyramids
In the 66th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the latest sporting news of the week.
The show starts with Mpanza and Mphahlele reflecting on Mamelodi Sundowns receiving the Betway Premiership trophy for winning the league for a record-extending eighth successive season.
The discussion continues with the preview of the Champions League final first leg against Egyptian side Pyramids FC at Loftus on Saturday where their target is a win without conceding a goal.
