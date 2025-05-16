In addition, all three squads have qualified for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo in September, including the mixed 4x400m team, which finished fifth in their event.
Hendricks said the Olympic body is pleased to have invested in the squad, having assisted with training camps in the build-up to the relays through its Operation Excellence programme.
“We’ve shown that SA is going to punch above its weight again because we have the capacity and we have the talent. They’ve proven it and they have made us proud as a nation, and we can only build on this now,” Hendricks told the media after the team arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
“First and foremost, we support them through the Bidvest Operation Excellence programme, and we want to thank them for that,” he said. “The second is that we assisted them financially to host the relay camps, and this played a major role in building their confidence, but also in the synchronisation.
“You can see it if you look at how they performed in the past. They are very confident about the communication between each other, and that is the result of this co-operation between ourselves and ASA [Athletics SA].”
Hendricks said they will sit down with ASA to plan for the future as they are building towards the World Championships and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
“We will support them in any other competitions that they want to participate in and grow. They are on Operation Excellence, as I said, and that’s an ongoing project, and then we will work with ASA to determine what their needs are,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
This is proof 'SA can punch above its weight'
Sascoc president lauds the success of SA relay team
Image: Cecilia van Bers
Given the success of the SA relay team, after finishing top of the medals table at the World Athletics Relay in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday, SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks has vowed to continue supporting the athletes.
The national team earned three medals: two golds in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m events, as well as bronze in the women’s 4x400m final.
In addition, all three squads have qualified for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo in September, including the mixed 4x400m team, which finished fifth in their event.
Hendricks said the Olympic body is pleased to have invested in the squad, having assisted with training camps in the build-up to the relays through its Operation Excellence programme.
“We’ve shown that SA is going to punch above its weight again because we have the capacity and we have the talent. They’ve proven it and they have made us proud as a nation, and we can only build on this now,” Hendricks told the media after the team arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
“First and foremost, we support them through the Bidvest Operation Excellence programme, and we want to thank them for that,” he said. “The second is that we assisted them financially to host the relay camps, and this played a major role in building their confidence, but also in the synchronisation.
“You can see it if you look at how they performed in the past. They are very confident about the communication between each other, and that is the result of this co-operation between ourselves and ASA [Athletics SA].”
Hendricks said they will sit down with ASA to plan for the future as they are building towards the World Championships and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
“We will support them in any other competitions that they want to participate in and grow. They are on Operation Excellence, as I said, and that’s an ongoing project, and then we will work with ASA to determine what their needs are,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | I’m growing strong in world of athletics, says Walaza
Sparkling performances at SA champs highlights depth of athletics talent
Akani Simbine’s paradox: risking his SA 100m spot to win a global medal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos