Sport

Akani Simbine leads South African 4x100m team to World Relays gold

By SPORT STAFF - 11 May 2025 - 16:23
Akani Simbine crosses the line first in the 4x100m heats at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China, on Saturday.
Akani Simbine crosses the line first in the 4x100m heats at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China, on Saturday.
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Akani Simbine and his Olympic silver medal band conquered the planet as they won the men’s 4x100m at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday.

Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile, Bradley Nkoana and Simbine combined well to cross the line in 37.61, ahead of reigning world champions US and Olympic champions Canada.

Earlier, the South African mixed 4x400m team ended fifth in their final, clocking 3min 16.29sec.

Akani Simbine victorious again in Shanghai, Duplantis falls short of record

Cordell Tinch scorches in hurdles and Anavia Battle goes back to back in 200m.
Sport
1 week ago

Sparkling performances at SA champs highlights depth of athletics talent

The likes of Prudence Sekgodiso and 400m runner Zakithi Nene delivered power performances.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Akani Simbine’s paradox: risking his SA 100m spot to win a global medal

The 31-year-old will compete in a Diamond League meet in China instead of defending SA champs crown.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Akani Simbine aims to build on 60m victory in new season

Having clinched his first individual global medal with bronze in the 60-metre race at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in China on Friday, ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally