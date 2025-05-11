Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile, Bradley Nkoana and Simbine combined well to cross the line in 37.61, ahead of reigning world champions US and Olympic champions Canada.
Akani Simbine leads South African 4x100m team to World Relays gold
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Akani Simbine and his Olympic silver medal band conquered the planet as they won the men’s 4x100m at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday.
Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile, Bradley Nkoana and Simbine combined well to cross the line in 37.61, ahead of reigning world champions US and Olympic champions Canada.
Earlier, the South African mixed 4x400m team ended fifth in their final, clocking 3min 16.29sec.
