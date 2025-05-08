The Buccaneers go into the match looking to give departing coach Jose Riveiro a good send-off while Amakhosi are looking to lay their hands on silverware for the first time in 10 years.
Mpanza, Mphahlele and Hadebe also look at the possible changes likely to be made by Riveiro and Chiefs counterpart Nasreddine Nabi from Saturday's Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium, which was won 2-1 by the Buccaneers.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Chiefs-Pirates Soweto derby cup final unpacked
All angles on Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium discussed in depth
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
In the 64th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Sunday Times senior football writer Sazi Hadebe.
The panel unpack the much-anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3.30pm).
