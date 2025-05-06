Sipho Mqati and Yolande Maclean won the SA edition of this weekend’s Wings for Life World Run, a unique global race with one goal: to run for those who can't.
From Green Point in Cape Town to Irene in Centurion and Hobie Beach in Gqeberha, participants across the country ran not for a finish line, but to help find a cure for spinal cord injuries.
This year’s event again reinforced its place as the largest global charity run, with 310,719 runners across 170 countries.
The event was particularly memorable as Gqeberha hosted its very first official app run, drawing 350 participants – including local hero and Red Bull athlete Siya Kolisi, the Springbok Rugby World Cup winning captain.
The city celebrated a historic milestone by crowning its first-ever male and female leaders: Keegan Cooke, who clocked an impressive 42.7km, and Caley Taylor, who completed 36km.
Cooke shared his excitement: “It feels great to be Gqeberha’s first leading male. The energy and vibe on the day were amazing – and knowing it was all for a good cause made it even more meaningful.”
Overall winners of the SA races were Mqati from Pretoria, who ran 47.71km, while Maclean recorded 37.19km.
“Today’s experience was great. I really enjoyed running for those who can’t. (Last year) I couldn’t join because I was sick but today felt great to take part,” Mqati said.
Mqati, Maclean come out tops in Wings for Life Run
Image: SUPPLIED
