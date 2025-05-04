Sport

Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case

Community members of Saldanha Bay and Vredenburg hail champions of justice after guilty verdict against accused in Joshlin Smith trial was heard.

By Kim Swartz - 04 May 2025 - 16:15
Deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape, advocate Zelda Swanepoel, receives flowers from the public outside the court.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

“It was a team effort.”

So says deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape adv Zelda Swanepoel after the state proved beyond reasonable doubt that Racquel “Kelly” Smith and her two co-accused were guilty of kidnapping and trafficking her daughter Joshlin Smith.

Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn were found guilty on Friday after the court heard judgment from Western Cape High Court judge Nathan Erasmus who received a lot of praise from the public for being a considerate judge.

During the eight-week trial, the public drew close to Swanepoel and senior prosecutor Aradhana Heeramun, who represented the state. After the verdict was heard, the gallery in the Saldanha Bay community hall roared with emotion and gratitude for their efforts.

Swanepoel told the court during her closing arguments that Joshlin's case was important and one of a kind in a trafficking-in-people case as the main witness was the victim, however the victim (Joshlin) did not have a voice to explain what occurred as she had not been found.

Senior state advocate, Aradhana Heeramun, receive flowers from the public outside court.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

“Our victim was sold and that is our case, and that there was a planned agreement between the accused. One cannot put a value on a person or a person’s life,” said Swanepoel.

“A person is never supposed to be seen as a commodity. For a reasonable person it would sound bizarre to think a person is sold, more especially that a child can be sold.”

The investigating officer in the case, Capt Wesley Lombard, who testified in the trial, was emotional after the conviction and told TimesLIVE the case became part of people's personal lives.

“The matter of Joshlin Smith became part of our personal lives. In our homes, broader family, communities, our churches etc. The emotions it brought forward created a snowball effect as the time passed. I am extremely grateful to be part of the Joshlin investigation,” said Lombard.

“The verdict on the criminal conduct of the individuals involved brought so much relief that it was worth going through all the obstacles and attacks in this matter. I acknowledge it was no easy case to build from the onset. That was the realisation I made that it was not a straight forward investigation.

“In hindsight I see there was value to every aspect of information gathered regardless how small. During the trial those aspects were successfully turned into evidence once we established where it fitted in the bigger puzzle. 

“All praise, gratitude and glory go to God. He was the first on my mind and I thanked Him while sitting there with all the emotions in me and around me. Without Him there was no prospect of success. All success comes from Him and we are only His instruments for His will on earth.”

TimesLIVE

