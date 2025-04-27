Ethiopian Assefa shatters women’s marathon record in London win

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record in winning the 45th London Marathon on Sunday, while Kenyan Sebastian Sawe made a brilliant tactical decision to demolish a stacked men's field en route to victory.

The 28-year-old Assefa, silver medallist in the event at last year's Paris Olympics, pulled away from Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya over the final few kilometres after the two had set a blistering early pace.

She crossed the finish line in two hours, 15 minutes and 50 seconds, beating the previous women's-only record of 2:16:16 set last year in London by Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir.