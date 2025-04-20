Sport

Netball SA moves to assure members after president Molokwane suspended

20 April 2025 - 15:19
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Cecilia Molokwane with the Netball World Cup trophy in Soweto.
Cecilia Molokwane with the Netball World Cup trophy in Soweto.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Netball South Africa (NSA) say they are unaware of the charges levelled against their president, Cecilia Molokwane, by World Netball, adding the organisation’s vice-president will assume her duties in the meantime.

Molokwane is the president of NSA as well as Africa Netball and also sits on the board of the international body. 

In a letter sent on Saturday NSA said the vice-president would assume responsibility until Molokwane was “officially cleared to resume duties”.

World Netball, in handing a provisional suspension to Molokwane pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, had warned that NSA could be suspended as a member nation if they allowed Molokwane to continue as president.

“The vice-president shall assume responsibility for ensuring the continuity of all planned activities until the president is official cleared to resume duties,” Mami Diale, the NSA vice-president, said in the letter sent to members, including provincial presidents and chairpersons of districts. 

“World Netball officially informed [the NSA] board around midnight that they have placed [the] president of NSA, Africa Netball and World Netball board member under precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing.

The vice-president shall assume responsibility for ensuring the continuity of all planned activities until the president is official cleared to resume duties
Mami Diale, NSA vice-president

“[NSA] is engaging World Netball to get further clarity on the matter, yet we are unable to get further information on the allegations that prompted the suspension.”

Diale explained that Molokwane had been informed directly by World Netball of the allegations against her.

World Netball earlier this month had asked Molokwane to step aside until the probe was completed, but the governing body suspended her after she apparently declined.

“[NSA] upholds the integrity and transparency of the organisation while ensuring a fair and thorough process,” said Diale.

“We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance and accountability in all our operations.”

Diale assured members that all activities would continue as planned.

Proteas keen to follow cricketers' exploits in cup

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane says the Proteas are under pressure to deliver a medal in the Netball World Cup to be staged in Cape Town this ...
Sport
2 years ago

SA netball enters ‘historic’ professional era with contracts for players

In a first for SA netball, national players have been given contracts as the federation gears up for the World Cup in Cape Town next year.
Sport
2 years ago

Van Dyk gets four-year deal as Proteas new coach

Jenny van Dyk has been unveiled as the new Spar Proteas head coach, replacing Norma Plummer who stepped down in December 2023.
Sport
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?
Home Affairs deploys new tech at border for Easter Weekend