Dlamini's strike enough to book Pirates a spot in Nedbank Cup final

At Orlando Stadium
Kabelo Dlamini's well-worked first half strike, that was never answered, proved enough to send Orlando Pirates to their third Nedbank Cup final in succession as they saw off Marumo Gallants here on Sunday afternoon.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro gave second-choice goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi a rare start as No.1 Sipho Chaine remained an unused substitute.
Talismanic forward Relebohile Mofokeng also rarely started off the bench. Mofokeng would be introduced for Mohau Nkota in the 63rd minute, alongside Philip Ndlondlo, who replaced goal-scorer Dlamini. Pirates' next game is the first leg of the CAF Champions League semifinals against Egyptian side Pyramids at FNB Stadium on Friday.
Having been playing with three central defenders in Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Tapelo Xoki recently in high-stake matches, Pirates also resorted to the normal formation of two centre-backs, with skipper Xoki settling for a slot in the bench. Conversely, Marumo didn't spring any surprises in their starting XI.
Pirates were in control of the proceedings from the word go, with Makhehleni Makhaula and Dlamini bossing the engine room. Marumo's midfield duo of Edgar Manaka and Masindi Nemtajela hardly won any balls. The Buccaneers were also effective on the flanks where Nkota and Deon Hotto, on the right and left respectively, found joy.
Pirates' supremacy would pay off in the 22nd minute when Dlamini used the outside of his boot to beautifully beat Marumo keeper Washington Arubi after some nice one-twos between Deano van Rooyen, Patrick Maswanganyi and Kota. Dlamini benefitted from a neat cutback from Maswanganyi.
Marumo tried to threaten Pirates towards the end of the first half but their attempts only yielded a couple of corner-kicks and one half-chance, where Khumalo's weak shot from an awkward angle was comfortably handled by Buthelezi, who, however, looked shaky at times.
The Sea Robbers' second-half performance was somewhat disjointed as they lost possession cheaply and hardly struck together passes, resorting to long balls. However, the introduction Mofokeng and Ndlondlo improved things a bit, resulting in some fantastic combinational plays as the duo exploited the pockets of space. Evidence Makgopa lacked composure on a number of occasions, prompting jeers from the stands.
Riveiro would withdraw him for Tshegofatso Mabasa late in the second period. Mabasa himself squandered a glorious chance a few minute after entering the fry with his effort from close range deflecting off a Marumo defender for a corner-kick.
SowetanLIVE
Dlamini's strike enough to book Pirates a spot in Nedbank Cup final
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SowetanLIVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
