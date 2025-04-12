In the men’s section, focus will be on Adriaan Wildschutt who has ambitions of his own.
Xaba and Wildschutt targeting SA records in Gqeberha
Image: Anthony Grote
Weather permitting, Glenrose Xaba is planning to outdo herself.
Speaking ahead of the first instalment of the popular five-city Absa RUN YOUR CITY GQEBERHA 10K series on Sunday, Xaba said her target is to break her own national record.
Last year, Xaba delivered a scintillating 31:12 to break Elana Meyer’s long-standing record by just one second in the same competition that was run in Durban.
The 30-year-old Boxer Athletics Club elite athlete started the year on a high note by winning the opening leg of the Spar 10km race in Cape Town and she followed up with her eighth consecutive SA 10,000m gold medal.
“I believe I can win the race if I can pace myself very well,” she said ahead of Sunday’s race in Gqeberha.
“I want to run fast on Sunday. If I can run faster than my personal best time which is also the SA record, that would make me happy. My aim is to dip under 31 minutes,” said Xaba who is coached by former Olympic and World champion Caster Semenya and her partner Violet.
In the men’s section, focus will be on Adriaan Wildschutt who has ambitions of his own.
“It's going to be my first time running in Gqeberha but preparations have gone well and I am motivated to run fast on Sunday. I know the target is to run the SA record which requires an athlete to run 2 minutes 45 seconds per kilometre but on the day I plan to run 2 minutes 42 seconds per kilometre.
“I am doing so because I am aiming to run 27 minutes flat on the day,” said Wildschutt who took tenth place over 10,000m at the 2024 Olympic Games in France in the fastest time ever run by a South African over 25 laps of the track (26:50.64).
He has been in outstanding form over the past two years managing to set national records over various distances ranging from 3,000m, 5,000m and 10,000m.
The 26-year-old is expected to go toe-to-toe with Kabelo Mulaudzi, who is a sub-28 athlete, and his brother, Nadeel Wildschutt, who is the holder of a 28:07 lifetime best and is aiming for a maiden 27 minutes 10km clocking.
Wildschutt is looking forward to run against his brother.
“I don't remember when we last faced each other in a race, I have spoken to him regarding the race. I know he recently won the Athletics South Africa (ASA) 10,000m title where the target was not to run fast but rather win the title.
“He was relaxed and saving himself for this race. He wants to run under 28 minutes on Sunday and I wish him all the best in his goals,” he said.
“It’s exciting to have top South African athletes like Adriaan Wildschutt and Glenrose Xaba aiming for national records at the Absa RUN YOUR CITY GQEBERHA 10K,” said Stillwater Sports MD and series founder Michael Meyer.
Jabulile Nsibanyoni, Absa's head of sponsorships said: “We can’t wait to see you at the starting line for the Absa RUN YOUR CITY GQEBERHA 10K. Whether you're running, walking, or cheering from the sidelines, your participation fuels a greater cause.
“Through our R1 campaign, we’re turning every kilometre logged by a Team Absa member on Strava into real impact, donating R1 for each kilometre to uplift communities in need. Join us, track your progress on Strava, and be part of a movement that drives meaningful change.”
