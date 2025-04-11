Unilever's largest detergent, OMO washing powder, has announced a new partnership with SA Olympian Caster Semenya and SA Rugby.
The partnership was unveiled at OMO’s game day at Inanda Club in Sandton, northern Johannesburg, in an action-packed event that saw sports stars, media and influencers get down and dirty in a series of fun yet challenging activities.
Award-winning broadcaster Thato Moeng brought the energy as game day host, rounding up powerhouse Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok and Elrigh Louw. Alongside them was Olympic running titan Semenya, setting the perfect scene to launch OMO’s "Stay Unbeatable" movement.
“I know what it means to push through obstacles, to fight for what you believe in, and to never back down. That’s why I’m proud to stand with OMO in inspiring the next generation to stay unbeatable,” said Semenya.
The CEO of SA Rugby, Rian Oberholzer, welcomed the partnership. “Rugby is more than a game. It’s a test of resilience, endurance, and unity, the attributes with which OMO is associated."
Unilever’s Homecare marketing lead – Southern Africa – Mphothe Elizabeth Mokwena said: “Champions aren’t made in clean jerseys. They’re made in sweat, in struggle, and in the stains of their game. The game only moves forward if you do. So, you have to keep going. You have to play on no matter how tough the game gets. Because we’ll wash off the sweat, struggle and stains, but the victory? That stays.” – Sowetan Reporter
OMO partners with Semenya, SA Rugby
Partnership launch of ‘Stay Unbeatable’ movement
Image: Ashley Vlotman
