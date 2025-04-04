Legendary SA long-distance runner Stephen Mokoka wants to redeem himself at the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon tomorrow in Cape Town after failing to finish the ultra-marathon last year.
The highly anticipated 56km ultra-marathon will take place tomorrow, starting at Newlands Main Road at 5.30am and finishing at the University of Cape Town rugby fields, with winners for both males and females each taking home R250,000.
Mokoka was forced to withdraw with a few kilometres left in the previous edition last year because of tired legs and dehydration. He said he is not thinking about victory, but to finish the race and run in under 3 hours and 10 minutes.
“The plan is to finish. Last year I didn't finish. My quads could not take it any more, that's the first part. The second part was that my hydration was not appropriate because at some point, there was hunger and dizziness.
“For me, I need to break the ice first. I had my first opportunity last year, so I'm grateful that my club, Hollywood, invested the interest again this year to say that they want to give me another chance to go and compete.
“So, first, the main goal is to finish and then second, just to run 3 hours 10 minutes or below that, I will be happy.”
The men's race is expected to be competitive with defending champion Onalenna Khonhobe looking to win for the second time. Nkosikhona Mhlakwana, Givemore Mudzinganyana and Mokoka are all in the picture.
Mokoka insists his focus is on achieving his target.
“For me, I'm focusing on my own goals and my plans. What I want to achieve, not thinking much about any person or any competition that I'm going to face,” he said.
In the women's race, Gerda Steyn, who won the race a record five times, is the favourite to win again this year. She will be battling with her club mates at Hollywood, Irvette van Zyl and Neheng Khatala.
SowetanLIVE
Mokoka set his sights on Two Oceans' finish line
Runner's focus on personal time for ultra-marathon
Image: Peter Heeger
SowetanLIVE
