“If she plans well, she can do well. I believe that because she has the talent and I am talking from experience. She is a powerhouse and I believe if she continues to work hard and maintain what she has started, then anything is possible for her.
“It is all about maintenance, being focused and hungry and staying humble. If she can maintain all that, there is no doubt she will do well at the championships.”
Glenrose Xaba continued her excellent form by winning the Women's Challenge in 33 min 13 sec to begin the defence of her Grand Prix Series title.
In a race she dominated from start to finish, Xaba was followed by Ethiopian Selam Gebre (33:19) and Karabo Mailula (33:33), who completed the top three in good conditions.
The race started with Xaba getting out of the blocks with strong intent but she was closely followed by Ethiopians Messeret Fita and Gebre in the opening 10 minutes.
Semenya believes rising star Sekgodiso can do well at world champs
Glenrose Xaba continues excellent form winning Spar Women’s Challenge in Cape Town
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Former Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya believes Prudence Sekgodiso has what it takes to succeed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.
Sekgodiso, who won a gold medal in the 800m at the World Indoor Championships in China last week, is one of the rising stars of world athletics and enjoying a rich vein of form.
Speaking after the first instalment of the 2025 Spar Women's 10km Challenge race that finished at Green Point Common Sports Ground in Cape Town on Sunday morning, where she finished in 14th place, Semenya said Sekgodiso has the talent to make an impression on the global stage.
“I believe she can do well, it is up to her in terms of planning,” Semenya said.
“If she plans well, she can do well. I believe that because she has the talent and I am talking from experience. She is a powerhouse and I believe if she continues to work hard and maintain what she has started, then anything is possible for her.
“It is all about maintenance, being focused and hungry and staying humble. If she can maintain all that, there is no doubt she will do well at the championships.”
Glenrose Xaba continued her excellent form by winning the Women's Challenge in 33 min 13 sec to begin the defence of her Grand Prix Series title.
In a race she dominated from start to finish, Xaba was followed by Ethiopian Selam Gebre (33:19) and Karabo Mailula (33:33), who completed the top three in good conditions.
The race started with Xaba getting out of the blocks with strong intent but she was closely followed by Ethiopians Messeret Fita and Gebre in the opening 10 minutes.
The chasing pack was made up of Mailula, veteran Lebo Phalula, Cacisile Sosibo and Karabo More, who managed to drop Fita from the pacesetters as the race gained momentum.
At about the 15-minute mark, Phalula joined the leading group to put pressure on Gebre, who was in a neck and neck race with Xaba.
“I am happy with my race and not entirely happy about my time. We took too long before the race started and my muscles were stiff and my body was not responding the way I wanted,” Xaba said.
She said her focus is trying to qualify for Tokyo. “The plan is to qualify for the world championships when it comes to track and field and we are also focusing on the SA Half Marathon [champs] to qualify for road running championships.”
2025 Spar Women's 10km Challenge Cape Town top 3
Gouws delighted to be on national stage in Gqeberha
Xaba seeks to make history in new 10km Grand Prix season
Xaba and the Semenya inspire me – More
Semenya's focus is to coach young runners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos