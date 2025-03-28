Xaba seeks to make history in new 10km Grand Prix season

Defending champion Glenrose Xaba of Boxer Athletic Club will be putting her best foot forward at the Cape Town SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge on Sunday to start her campaign to become the fourth runner to win the Grand Prix three times.
Over 16,000 runners will take part in the sold-out race, which is the first of the five races making up the Grand Prix series, where the overall winner takes home R200,000. The runner-up will receive R100,000, and the third placed athlete will win R75,000.
There are additional rewards on offer for South African runners. The South African woman with the most Grand Prix points will receive an additional R100,000, the second placed South African R70,000 and the third placed South African R50,000.
As well as the substantial prize money on offer, one lucky entrant at each race stands to win a Hyundai Exter SUV, valued at R269,900. The winner must be over 18 years or older and hold a valid driver’s licence.
In 2024, Xaba became the first South African runner to win the prestigious Grand Prix since it was opened to international athletes in 2019. She was also the last South African winner, in 2018. The other three-time winners are Rene Kalmer, Irvette van Zyl and Ethiopian Tadu Nare.
“Winning the SPAR Grand Prix has been a dream and a goal that I’ve had for many years,” said Xaba.
“And to have won it twice is a career highlight for sure. To be referred to as a defending champion is surreal.
“For South African women, this opens the path again for us to fight to keep winning this series because we are more than capable of doing so."
Xaba is in good form. She started the year by winning the 10,000m at the AGN track and field championships in 31:56. But she can expect some tough competition in the five races from Ethiopian runners Diniya Abaraya and Selam Gebre, as well as newcomer Tsihay Gebru, who has a personal best of 32:09.
Kenyan athlete Fridah Ndinda will be lining up for her maiden Grand Prix in Cape Town in the Nedbank colours. The East African athlete ran a career-best 32.25 in 2022 and last year in the Absa Gqeberha 10km she clocked 33.18 making her a title contender.
Local runners who will give Xaba a run for her money include Van Zyl (Hollywood Bets), and Boxer teammates Cacisile Sosibo, and the evergreen Phalula twins, Lebo and Lebogang.
Xaba’s mentor, former 800m world and Olympic champion Caster Semenya, will also be taking part. Last year, she entered her first ever 10km race in the Tshwane Challenge and finished in 10th position.
SowetanLIVE
Xaba seeks to make history in new 10km Grand Prix season
Image: Reg Caldecott
Defending champion Glenrose Xaba of Boxer Athletic Club will be putting her best foot forward at the Cape Town SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge on Sunday to start her campaign to become the fourth runner to win the Grand Prix three times.
Over 16,000 runners will take part in the sold-out race, which is the first of the five races making up the Grand Prix series, where the overall winner takes home R200,000. The runner-up will receive R100,000, and the third placed athlete will win R75,000.
There are additional rewards on offer for South African runners. The South African woman with the most Grand Prix points will receive an additional R100,000, the second placed South African R70,000 and the third placed South African R50,000.
As well as the substantial prize money on offer, one lucky entrant at each race stands to win a Hyundai Exter SUV, valued at R269,900. The winner must be over 18 years or older and hold a valid driver’s licence.
In 2024, Xaba became the first South African runner to win the prestigious Grand Prix since it was opened to international athletes in 2019. She was also the last South African winner, in 2018. The other three-time winners are Rene Kalmer, Irvette van Zyl and Ethiopian Tadu Nare.
“Winning the SPAR Grand Prix has been a dream and a goal that I’ve had for many years,” said Xaba.
“And to have won it twice is a career highlight for sure. To be referred to as a defending champion is surreal.
“For South African women, this opens the path again for us to fight to keep winning this series because we are more than capable of doing so."
Xaba is in good form. She started the year by winning the 10,000m at the AGN track and field championships in 31:56. But she can expect some tough competition in the five races from Ethiopian runners Diniya Abaraya and Selam Gebre, as well as newcomer Tsihay Gebru, who has a personal best of 32:09.
Kenyan athlete Fridah Ndinda will be lining up for her maiden Grand Prix in Cape Town in the Nedbank colours. The East African athlete ran a career-best 32.25 in 2022 and last year in the Absa Gqeberha 10km she clocked 33.18 making her a title contender.
Local runners who will give Xaba a run for her money include Van Zyl (Hollywood Bets), and Boxer teammates Cacisile Sosibo, and the evergreen Phalula twins, Lebo and Lebogang.
Xaba’s mentor, former 800m world and Olympic champion Caster Semenya, will also be taking part. Last year, she entered her first ever 10km race in the Tshwane Challenge and finished in 10th position.
SowetanLIVE
Steyn aims to reclaim marathon record from Xaba
Xaba and the Semenya inspire me – More
Semenya's focus is to coach young runners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos