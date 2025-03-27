De Zorzi continues good form as Proteas tour of Zimbabwe is confirmed

The DP World Lions endured another frustrating day, hampered by rain and their inability to claim more than two wickets at the Wanderers on Thursday.

The opening day of the Four-Day fixture featuring the competition’s top two teams was limited to 26 overs, with the Hollywoodbets Dolphins, who were put into bat under leaden skies, reaching 83/2, when the umpires took the players off for bad light an hour before the scheduled close.

It continued what has been an irritating week for the Lions, after they lost more than two days of play to rain in Paarl last week, drawing a match with Boland, they may have fancied winning. The start of play on Thursday was delayed by 90 minutes because of a wet outfield, courtesy of a massive storm the night before and then play was interrupted twice more afterwards.

It made for a day that lacked rhythm, for both batters and bowlers. Lutho Sipamla, bowled a good spell in the mini-session before the first weather interruption, and was rewarded with the wicket of former Proteas opener Sarel Erwee, who was bowled for four.

That 50-minute break was followed by 15 minutes of play during which Bryce Parson was dismissed edging Tshepo Moreki to Mitchell van Buuren at second slip after scoring five. Then came another two hour rain delay.

Only 11 more overs were possible after that, during which Tshepang Dithole rode his luck, but showed plenty of grit to reach 47 and Jason Smith, fresh off a superb fourth innings century that helped beat North West last week, made 22.

The Lions seamers were unlucky, with edges flying close to fielders or passing the stumps. With the forecast for Friday not being much better, especially in the morning, the home team will likely endure another frustrating day.

At SuperSport Park, the Titans bowlers had another difficult day, as the visiting North West Dragons raced to 252/4 before bad light stopped play.

After the ill-disciplined showing last week against Western Province, the Titans again looked lethargic allowing North West, led by opener Matthew Kleinveldt’s 97, to gain the ascendancy.

A century for Proteas opener Tony de Zorzi, put Western Province in a dominant position at Newlands against Boland. De Zorzi, who made 78 not out in the second innings last week against the Titans, helping WP to a much needed win in Centurion, topped that effort at his home ground, with 141, his ninth first class century, that included 16 fours.

After being in the relegation fight a week ago, WP, who finished on 373/3 thanks to half centuries from Ed Moore, David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne, are also in sight of a sixth batting bonus point, when play resumes on Friday.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that SA will play two Tests in Zimbabwe in July at the at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. It will be SA’s first Test in Zimbabwe in 11 years and takes place less than two weeks after the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s that finishes on June 16.

After the Tests, SA and New Zealand will play a triangular T20 series against the host nation. Each team will play four matches all at the Harare Sports Club, from 14 to 24 July with the final to be hosted at the same venue on July 26.

“This is the biggest international home season we have had in years, and it is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against two of the world’s cricketing powerhouses,” said ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni.