Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has blasted Safa officials after they failed to pick up that midfielder Teboho Mokoena was not supposed to play against Lesotho in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium last Friday.
Few hours before Bafana played Benin in Ivory Coast on Tuesday where they won 2-0, it came to the fore that Mokoena was not supposed to have played against Lesotho after collecting two yellow cards against Benin and Zimbabwe in the previous matches and he should have served an automatic one game suspension. Bafana beat Lesotho 2-0 in that match.
Bafana are likely to be docked the three points they won against Lesotho for using Mokoena.
“All I know is a protest has to happen at the game. If it has not happened, if there is a sanction and you have to hold me accountable, there will be a punishment but it will never be docking the points,” Baloyi told the media during the Honor event in Sandton on Tuesday.
“I'm hoping that the staff and coaches can get into the boys' heads and say, 'Whatever happens, let's qualify on the field'.
“We have four games to go, let's win all of them and then whatever happens with the Teboho issue is irrelevant. But with that issue, I'm saying someone has to take responsibility at Safa for this mess.
Someone from Safa must account for Mokoena issue – Brian Baloyi
Image: Steve Haag
Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has blasted Safa officials after they failed to pick up that midfielder Teboho Mokoena was not supposed to play against Lesotho in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium last Friday.
Few hours before Bafana played Benin in Ivory Coast on Tuesday where they won 2-0, it came to the fore that Mokoena was not supposed to have played against Lesotho after collecting two yellow cards against Benin and Zimbabwe in the previous matches and he should have served an automatic one game suspension. Bafana beat Lesotho 2-0 in that match.
Bafana are likely to be docked the three points they won against Lesotho for using Mokoena.
“All I know is a protest has to happen at the game. If it has not happened, if there is a sanction and you have to hold me accountable, there will be a punishment but it will never be docking the points,” Baloyi told the media during the Honor event in Sandton on Tuesday.
“I'm hoping that the staff and coaches can get into the boys' heads and say, 'Whatever happens, let's qualify on the field'.
“We have four games to go, let's win all of them and then whatever happens with the Teboho issue is irrelevant. But with that issue, I'm saying someone has to take responsibility at Safa for this mess.
“We regard ourselves as one of the best nations on the continent and we want to be world beaters. For you to do that, we can't expect that of the players, even the management has to be world class.”
Baloyi believes an association such as Safa should not be making that sort of mistake and heads must roll for whoever was supposed to check the yellow cards.
“If our management can make such schoolboy errors and no one takes accountability, then it will tell us as a nation that at Safa house we are running a Mickey Mouse organisation,” he said.
“If you are running a world-class organisation, then people must be accountable and heads must roll for such issues.
“This is a serious issue, we are qualifying for the World Cup, the highest honour for players and nation. If we are making such errors that will cost us points then what are we saying to the young players that we are expecting them to be world class.
“What are we saying to them when we make such errors administratively and no one is held accountable?”
SowetanLIVE
Broos cautions Bafana not to do 'stupid things' in remaining matches
Safa employees lash out over late wages
Bafana tighten grip on top of Group C
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos