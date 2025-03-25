She also feels the expectations to follow Caster Semenya's success, who was dominant at the 800m in the past and said this is a long-term plan for her to match that.
"I know now people expect a lot from me. Whenever I step on the track they will be like, 'She has to be in the top three every time', but I'm going to do what I do most and show the world who I am.
"What Caster achieved in the past is a long-term goal for me, I know she has the outdoor world record. I think that's something that my coach and I will work on to be where she was.
"I enjoy indoors more than outdoors; it's different, it is not the same thing. Now I'm going to do a lot indoors."
SowetanLIVE
I knew I had a medal, but I wasn't expecting gold – 800m champ Sekgodiso
Athlete aims to emulate Caster Semenya
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Fresh from winning the 800m gold in the World Indoor Championship in Nanjing, China, on Sunday, Prudence Sekgodiso says she was surprised by her victory as she thought the Ethiopians would clinch it.
Sekgodiso became the first SA woman to win a medal at the World Indoor Championship and she did it in style winning in one minute 58.40sec. The 23-year-old, a finalist at the Paris Olympics last year where she finished eighth, said she knew she had a medal but didn't expect gold.
"I knew I had a medal, but the gold one came as a shock. The competition was amazing. I thought the Ethiopians were going to win it and here I am. I came first and I'm happy."
"Everything started at training, I knew what was going to be penned out. My training was going well and also I ran the 800m before I left [ASA Grand Prix Continental Tour Challenger in Tshwane where she won in 1:59.01] and everything was just going well," Sekgodiso told the media after her arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning.
Sekgodiso said her plan now is to run one minute and 55 and she is optimistic she will achieve that before the end of the year.
"I think so, this was just indoors, I think when it comes to outdoors I will do better. The plan is to run 1.55 by the end of this year and I think everything will come together. I'm just going back to my training," she said.
She also feels the expectations to follow Caster Semenya's success, who was dominant at the 800m in the past and said this is a long-term plan for her to match that.
"I know now people expect a lot from me. Whenever I step on the track they will be like, 'She has to be in the top three every time', but I'm going to do what I do most and show the world who I am.
"What Caster achieved in the past is a long-term goal for me, I know she has the outdoor world record. I think that's something that my coach and I will work on to be where she was.
"I enjoy indoors more than outdoors; it's different, it is not the same thing. Now I'm going to do a lot indoors."
SowetanLIVE
Sekgodiso makes history by claiming gold at indoor champs
SOWETAN SAYS | Halala to history maker Sekgodiso
Inexperience costs Prudence Sekgodiso in Olympic 800m final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos