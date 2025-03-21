Akani Simbine clinched the first individual global medal of his career when he ended third in the 60m at the world indoor championships in Nanjing, China, on Friday.
Simbine was behind early on, but a quick flourish over the final 10 metres saw him cross the line in 6.54 sec behind European champion Jeremiah Azu of Britain in 6.49 and Australian Lachlan Kennedy in 6.50.
Eloy Benitez of Puerto Rico, the fastest in the heats, fell early in the final and American Ronnie Baker, the fastest in the semifinals, pulled up injured late in the race.
Simbine, the anchor of the South African men’s 4x100m relay team that won Olympic silver in Paris, had never won a major individual medal, narrowly missing out on no fewer than six occasions.
This time he made no mistake, lifting his overall ranking through the rounds, starting with sixth in the heats and fourth in the semifinals and third in the final.
Simbine won his morning heat in 6.57, equalling his season’s best while Benitez of Puerto Rico stopped the clock on 6.49 at the top of the field.
Akani Simbine lands his individual global medal at last with late burst
Simbine ended second in the semifinals, clocking a 6.53 personal best behind Benitez in 6.52.
In this round Baker was quickest in 6.51 with Azu third in 6.52.
Simbine had finished fourth in the 100m in two Olympic finals and one world championship final, while also finishing fifth at one Olympics and two world championships.
This was Simbine’s first season competing in indoor competition, a move he made to assist his start ahead of the outdoor season, which will culminate with the world championships in Tokyo in September.
Prudence Sekgodiso, a finalist at the Paris Olympics last year, won her 800m heat in a comfortable 2 min 03.89 sec to qualify automatically for Saturday’s semifinals.
She narrowly beat Nigist Getachew of Ethiopia who managed a 2:03.91 personal best.
The South African’s time was sixth fastest overall, with American Nia Akins setting the pace at 2:03.29.
