Nkoana’s training partner from North West University in Potchefstroom, Viwe Jingqi, will line up in the women’s 100m.
The men’s 400m will see U-20 world champion Udeme Okon taking on Lythe Pillay and veteran Pieter Conradie.
Hurdler Zeney Geldenhuys is competing against Marlie Viljoen and Shirley Nekhubui in what should be a competitive women’s 400m. Nekhubui is also scheduled to compete in the women’s 200m earlier in the evening.
Ryan Mphahlele is the standout star in the men’s 1,500m while Tshepo Tshite is running in the 800m.
Marioné Fourie, who has withdrawn from the world indoor championships in China after the death of her coach last week, will take part in the women’s 100m hurdles.
Nkoana takes on Kenyan star Omanyala as Walaza focuses on 200m
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
Bayanda Walaza will line up in the 200m at Athletics South Africa’s second grand prix meet at the University of Johannesburg on Wednesday evening, but Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala can expect another torrid time in the 100m.
Walaza, who broke 10 seconds over 100m for the first time in his career in Pretoria on Saturday with a 9.99, had initially planned to compete against the African record-holder but switched to the longer sprint.
Omanyala, owner of the 9.77sec continental mark, goes up against Walaza’s Olympic 4x100m relay teammate Bradley Nkoana.
Omanyala finished third in the first grand prix last week, ending behind teenager Karabo Letebele and veteran Emile Erasmus.
