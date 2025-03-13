Sport

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mike Ntombela explains Sundowns’ ‘shoeshine and piano’

Legendary Brazilians captain says his generation was no different from Downs’ all-conquering team of the past decade

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 14 March 2025 - 14:02

In the 57th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Mike “Nanana” Ntombela. 

Ntombela, who also played for Wits University in its glory days, goes down memory lane as he reflects on a career that saw him lift numerous trophies along the way. 

He spoke about his early days in Soweto playing football on the dusty streets and moving to Wits and later Sundowns, where he was part of the famed “shoeshine and piano” playing style. 

“Shoeshine and piano” was made possible by players such as Mark Anderson, Ntombela, Rabie Moripe, Lucky Molefe, Johannes “Bricks” Mudau, Donald “Ace” Khuse, Alpheus “Go” Mabusela, Harold “Jazzy Queen” Legodi, Harris “TV4" Chueu and Bennett Masinga.

Ntombela said Sundowns teams of the past decade that have dominated the local scene, racking up seven Premiership titles in succession and competing strongly continentally, are no different to his generation's in the 1980s and 1990s under coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala and Trott Moloto. 

He also explained how Tshabalala implemented the “shoeshine and piano” style that is still talked about to this day and the influence of the late Downs PRO Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane. 

IN PICS | Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala's sendoff

Mourners gathered to pay tribute to the life of soccer legend Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala in Soweto, South of Joburg, on Thursday.
News
7 months ago

Kruger gunning for 4th successive victory as they host Upington

After three successive victories in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Kruger United want to maintain their momentum and positive mentality.
Sport
8 hours ago

Riveiro believes Pirates can still snatch the league

Convinced his squad ranked among the best Orlando Pirates teams of all-time, coach Jose Riveiro is confident the league title is still within their ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Downs vs Bucs match not a title decider, says Cardoso

While a victory against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium will give Mamelodi Sundowns a big step towards clinching their eighth successive Betway ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Mabasa: Our lives don't depend on Downs clash

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is of the strong view that the team’s chances of winning the Betway Premiership don’t only hinge on ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred