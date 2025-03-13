Beneficiaries of the second season of the Betway 12th Man programme have started the new year with a bang. Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Benson Mhlongo, who placed third in the business innovation series, has been appointed as Cape Town Spurs assistant coach to help head coach Ernst Middendorp in the national first division.
Mhlongo’s appointment came shortly after he was appointed as the coordinator and player development manager at the SA Football Players Union (Safpu) in October.
The runners-up in the programme, pro MMA fighter Dino Bagattin and boxer Hekkie Budler, have joined forces to establish Nice Guys Management, offering self-defence classes to girls. Bagattin and Budler will teach essential techniques to help these young women escape dangerous situations.
The overall winner of the series, athlete Nontle Gwavu, is dedicated to empowering youth and creating opportunities for individuals who may not have had access to them before.
12th man programme yields results as stars get roles
Image: SUPPLIED
A key focus of Gwavu’s mission is kasi development, where she aims to provide a platform for underprivileged girls. Gwavu is passionate about helping talented young girls by offering scholarships through universities, ensuring that they have the chance to pursue higher education and unlock their full potential.
One of the 12th man participants, former Banyana Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk, has recently completed her CAF B licence and Uefa B licence, positioning herself as a well-rounded coach ready to take the reins at JVW Blue Diamonds.
Former Pirates skipper Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi has stepped into a new chapter of his career as the head coach of Prestige Academy. In his new role, Vilakazi will oversee all the academy’s teams, ensuring that players are equipped with the essential skills and knowledge needed to pursue successful football careers in the future.
SowetanLIVE
