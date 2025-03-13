Sport

12th man programme yields results as stars get roles

By Sowetan Reporter - 13 March 2025 - 10:00
Betway 12th Man Participants Kick Off the New Year with Excellence.
Betway 12th Man Participants Kick Off the New Year with Excellence.
Image: SUPPLIED

Beneficiaries of the second season of the Betway 12th Man programme have started the new year with a bang. Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Benson Mhlongo, who placed third in the business innovation series, has been appointed as Cape Town Spurs assistant coach to help head coach Ernst Middendorp in the national first division.

Mhlongo’s appointment came shortly after he was appointed as the coordinator and player development manager at the SA Football Players Union (Safpu) in October.

The runners-up in the programme, pro MMA fighter Dino Bagattin and boxer Hekkie Budler, have joined forces to establish Nice Guys Management, offering self-defence classes to girls. Bagattin and Budler will teach essential techniques to help these young women escape dangerous situations. 

The overall winner of the series, athlete Nontle Gwavu, is dedicated to empowering youth and creating opportunities for individuals who may not have had access to them before.

Riveiro downplays reaching a milestone of 120 games with Pirates

Incumbent Jose Riveiro, who's already Orlando Pirates' most-capped coach in the PSL era, has downplayed amassing 120 games in charge of the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

A key focus of Gwavu’s mission is kasi development, where she aims to provide a platform for underprivileged girls. Gwavu is passionate about helping talented young girls by offering scholarships through universities, ensuring that they have the chance to pursue higher education and unlock their full potential.

One of the 12th man participants, former Banyana Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk, has recently completed her CAF B licence and Uefa B licence, positioning herself as a well-rounded coach ready to take the reins at JVW Blue Diamonds.

Former Pirates skipper Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi has stepped into a new chapter of his career as the head coach of Prestige Academy. In his new role, Vilakazi will oversee all the academy’s teams, ensuring that players are equipped with the essential skills and knowledge needed to pursue successful football careers in the future.

SowetanLIVE

We will fight to the end – Gallants coach

Marumo Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is optimistic he will save the club from relegation in the Betway Premiership.
Sport
21 hours ago

I never had mercy – Jerry Sikhosana

Legendary striker Jerry “Legs Of Thunder” Sikhosana says it would break his mother’s heart every time he scored a hat-trick against her favourite ...
Sport
1 year ago

Amakhosi, Kappa renew old partnership

Kaizer Chiefs and Italian sportswear brand Kappa last night launched the club’s home and away jerseys for the new season, saying they hope the ...
Sport
1 year ago

Chiefs, Downs seeded for youth tournament

The 21st edition of the Engen Knockout Challenge saw 32 Gauteng-based clubs – equally split between boys (U18) and girls (U20) – being drawn into ...
Sport
1 year ago

Modise, Tlhopie honoured at sport industry awards

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopane Motsepe and Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise were among people honoured at the Hollard Sport Industry Awards ...
Sport
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Four pupils die in Ekurhuleni car crash
Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred