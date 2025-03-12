In what was supposed to be his first official comeback in the opening leg of the Athletics SA (ASA) Grand Prix in Pretoria today, Olympic silver medalist Luvo Manyonga’s return to action has been delayed – this time by injury.
SowetanLIVE
Injury delays Manyonga’s return by a week
Olympian set for first official jump in four years after drugs ban
Image: Veli Nhlapo
In what was supposed to be his first official comeback in the opening leg of the Athletics SA (ASA) Grand Prix in Pretoria today, Olympic silver medalist Luvo Manyonga’s return to action has been delayed – this time by injury.
The 34-year-old long-jumper was set to make his first official jump in four years at Pilditch Stadium today after completing his four-year drug ban in December.
Manyonga, who recently participated in the invitational track and field meeting hosted by Hoërskool Stellenbosch last Wednesday, finishing third after jumping 7.31m – will only be available in the second leg of the Grand Prix at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) next Wednesday.
“It was amazing being in the sandpit. It is the greatest feeling ever. Not jumping tomorrow is not making me feel any better. It’s just a matter of what happened in that competition in Stellenbosch. I pulled a little bit of niggle and it is something I’m working on now, and in UJ, I will be fine,” Manyonga told the media after a press conference in Pretoria yesterday.
The Grand Prix is a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meeting that also serves as a qualifier for the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, later this year, and Manyonga will have to jump 8.27m to qualify but insists that’s not his priority for now. “The priority is to stay healthy and fit,” he said.
“This thing will come automatically because I know how my body works. I just have to stay consistent in training and focusing on doing more jumps this year. The goal is just to let the body feel like jumping again."
Jovan van Vuuren, who represented SA at the Olympic Games in Paris last year, is currently doing well in the long jump, and Manyonga believes his comeback will make the event more interesting. “I think my comeback would bring so much potential. Now there are going to be multiple faces and the competition would be great.
