After winning the Powerade Marakele Marathon in Thabazimbi on Saturday, Remaketse Lekaka has set his sights on the Magoebaskloof trail run on March 21-22.
Lekaka clinched the tough race run in the Marakele National Park in 2:42:07, with Othaniel Phahlane finishing second in the men's section in 2:45:20.
A total of 137 athletes took on a brutal 42.2km run, including climbing a section of the steep and challenging Lenong Pass within the park that is home to southern Africa's wildlife Big Five – lions, elephants, rhinos and buffalos.
Lekaka said his Marakele victory has set him up for Magoebaskloof later this month.
“I came here to do a long run because I'm preparing for the Magoebaskloof 50km trail and this was a nice preparation,” Lekaka said
“I knew if I ran this side very well then I would be ready for Magoebaskloof. I think I'm in good shape and I wanted to test my body.”
Lekaka was pleased with his achievement after he struggled in the earlier kilometers in the race.
“The race was nice and the weather was good. But it was tough because I struggled from 6km to 18km, so I decided to relax and stayed behind until the turning point,” he said.
"I told myself that I needed to focus until the turning point and after we turned for the second lap I made a move."
“I'm not doing Comrades [in June] but will focus on UTD 100 [Ultra Trail Drakensberg] 65km, that's my focus for now because I need to get fitness.”
Remaketse overcomes tough Marakele marathon
