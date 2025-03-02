Sport

Basketball Africa League season to feature record six new teams

By Sports Staff - 02 March 2025 - 17:40
FUS Rabat's Badr Eddine Azouya in action against Petro's Childe Dundao in their 2024 BAL match at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
Image: Getty Images/Basketball Africa League

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has announced the 12 teams and schedule for the opening leg of its milestone fifth season, which will tip off with the Kalahari Conference group phase from April 5 to April 13 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

The 2025 BAL, which will feature three regular-season group phases and culminate with the playoffs and finals at SunBet Arena in Pretoria in June, will feature a record six first-time BAL participants.

This includes the first BAL teams from Cape Verde (Kriol Star Basketball) and Kenya (Nairobi City Thunder), plus defending champions Petro de Luanda (Angola) and 2022 champions US Monastir (Tunisia).

Petro and Monastir are the only teams to have qualified for all five BAL seasons. 

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), is a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa.

Each conference will play a 12-game group phase during which each team will face the other three teams in its conference twice. 

During the group phase play, the home team in each country will play on every game day.

In the season opener, Stade Malien (Mali) will face Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) at 5pm. In the second game, home team Fath Union Sport (FUS; Morocco) will take on Al Ittihad (Egypt) at 8pm.

Single-game tickets for the games in Rabat are available online at Guichet.ma.

Fans who purchase tickets will also have free access to the BAL Fan Zone at the arena.   

Tickets for the games in Dakar, Senegal, are also on sale now at BAL.NBA.com and Bal-teewtickets.com.

Eight teams from across the three conferences will travel to Pretoria for four seeding games followed by eight-game, single-elimination playoffs and finals from Friday, June 6 to Saturday, June 14. 

Additional information about the season will be announced in the coming weeks.

BAL three conferences for Rabat

Kalahari: Al Ittihad (Egypt)*, Fath Union Sport (FUS; Morocco), Stade Malien (Mali), Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria)

Sahara: ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal)*; Kriol Star Basketball (Cape Verde)*, Petro de Luanda (Angola), US Monastir (Tunisia)

Nile: Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)*, Armée Patriotique Rwandaise Basketball (APR; Rwanda), Made by Basketball (MBB; SA)*, Nairobi City Thunder (Kenya)*

*First-time BAL participants

Basketball Africa League media 

