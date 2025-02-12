"SA is a natural fit for me with my mom being from Kempton Park just down the road from here and getting inspired by the culture here and to understand how different SA is to Switzerland where I grew up."
Roger Federer wraps up SA trip with Siya Kolisi
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
After spending a week in SA, retired tennis legend Roger Federer concluded his visit with a media briefing in Johannesburg where he shared his views on why he partnered with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to promote education awareness.
Swiss Federer started the week by visiting two schools, Salani and Mahlati primary schools, in the rural areas of Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Monday. The visit to the schools was part of the Roger Federer Foundation's efforts to support education and early childhood development in disadvantaged communities.
The 43-year-old's visit to the country is not a random one as his mother, Lynette Federer, was born in Kempton Park and this is what inspired him to give back to kids in SA.
Federer ended the tour with a brief media briefing at the Four Seasons Hotel, Westcliff. The media event lasted for 30 minutes. He was accompanied by two-time Rugby World Cup winner Kolisi.
"I'm super happy to be back in SA together with Siya and the foundation. I'm pleased that I had this idea together with my parents and my wife to start the foundation 21 years ago and hopefully one day we can look back and celebrate achievements but also make a difference in kids' lives," Federer told the guests who attended the function on Wednesday.
"SA is a natural fit for me with my mom being from Kempton Park just down the road from here and getting inspired by the culture here and to understand how different SA is to Switzerland where I grew up."
Earlier in the week, at Salani Primary School, Kolisi and Federer did coaching clinics with the aspiring children, who were happy to meet their heroes. They then took a tour around the small village of Clara A before they went to Mahlati Primary.
The Federer foundation's focus areas are Limpopo and Mpumalanga and it focuses on the transition phase from pre-school [grade R] to primary [grade 1].
"At a very young age, while I was doing kids' clinics, I just felt like education is a lovely place for me to get into it," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.
"We have also opened the Roger Federer Foundation offices here in Johannesburg and I have been going around to see the school readiness and everything we do. I'm very happy that I could give back.
"Having Siya along with us has been beautiful; he's got a lot of stories to tell from his past and now and he is an inspiration for many."
Being raised in the townships by community is what inspired Kolisi to have his foundation give back to people and he said he was happy to have partnered with Federer.
"For me growing up in SA and in the townships and being raised by the community I think I learnt ubuntu from a young age. We didn't have anything at home. I could always go to my neighbour and ask for something," Kolisi said.
"To have Roger who did not grow up here and do something like this inspires me to do more."
