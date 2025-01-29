Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs avoided one another again in the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw that took place in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.
The "big three'' were all drawn at home, with Pirates to face Baroka at Orlando Stadium, while Chiefs will host Chippa United at FNB Stadium. Sundowns will be at home to lower division side Mpheni Home Defenders from Elim in Limpopo.
Pirates, who are defending champions, progressed to this stage after they beat Richards Bay 3-1 away, while Chiefs thumped minnows Free Agents 4-0 at home. Sundowns beat Sibanye Golden Stars 5-2 at Loftus Versfeld.
The pick of the draw in the last 16 was Stellenbosch, who will host tricky Polokwane City at Danie Craven Stadium.
A winner in the match between Royal AM and Milford, which was postponed last week, will face Sekhukhune United.
The PSL will announce the dates and venues for these games at a later stage.
Nedbank Cup last 16 draw
Durban v TS Galaxy/Vasco da Gama.
Pirates v Baroka
Chiefs v Chippa
Sundowns v Mpheni Home Defenders
Gallants v AmaZulu
Royal/Milford v Sekhukhune
Stellenbosch v Polokwane
SuperSport v Spurs
SowetanLIVE
Sundowns, Bucs, Chiefs avoid one another in Nedbank Cup last 16
Image: Gerhard Duraan
SowetanLIVE
