Patrick Maswanganyi scored a brace in five minutes and was also involved in a third goal, which Tshegofatso Mabasa scored deep in injury time. Yanele Mbuthuma scored the consolation for the Natal Rich Boyz.
After the two goals, the Buccaneers became sloppy and they were backfoot in the second half before sealing the victory late in the match.
“Sometimes we do [lose control] when every opponent has a moment during the game. We have experienced those situations well, even in the Champions League, where the opposition is capable of dominating you in certain situations,” he said.
“But the key is so far this season, we've managed to survive in those particular moments, not conceding many chances. But the team that we have in every scenario is not exceptional again today [Sunday], which is slightly different because of the field condition.
“In the first half, we managed to be like the Pirates we want to be in every game and then in the second half when Richards Bay were chasing balls and, normally, there will be a moment where we will not be in control.”
SowetanLIVE
Riveiro happy with cup victory ahead of Soweto derby
Image: Gerhard Duraan
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is pleased as he feels his side is maturing every game and they are in a good space ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The Buccaneers continued with their impressive run when they beat Richards Bay 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday to progress to the next round and are on course to defend their title.
The win comes after they beat Al Ahly 2-1 in Cairo in their final group match of the CAF Champions League to finish unbeaten.
Against Richards Bay on Sunday, they didn't control the game as they normally do, but the Spaniard is happy that even if they are not at their best, they still survive.
“We are in a good space right now in your eyes because we are getting good results but the performances have been there for a while and the team is maturing every game. These games are also important because there are moments where you cannot control the game,” Riveiro told the media during the post-match press conference.
“I think Pirates this season has been consistent in terms of attitude, performances and that's why we are where we are and the day that we stop performing this way and fighting this way we are not going to get results.”
SowetanLIVE
