All systems go for The Herald Cycle Tour

Gqeberha is once again gearing up for a festival of cycling as entries are open for the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour.

The event has showcased the city for more than three decades and this year action returns to the trails of the Addo Polo Club for the mountain bike races on February 9, before the road races take over at Pollok Beach for two days on February 15 and 16.

The Cycle Tour, which traditionally attracts about 3,000 participants and more than 8,000 spectators, is uniquely positioned as a celebration of cycling and the city, with options for the whole family.

The 80km Extreme is the feature event on the off-road programme taking place in Addo.

Alongside the main race will be a 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash.

Sunday’s road programme is highlighted by the 106km Classic for various racing categories, with the 55km Adventure for age groups and tandems being contested in what promises to be an action-packed day of racing.

The road 2km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash is scheduled for Saturday.

Riders who intend to tackle both feature races for road and mountain bikes can target the Ultimate Quest title, which aims to identify the top all-rounders.

The race village will offer a bigger and better family experience, with family picnic zones, a family tent, a beer garden, a children’s play park, live entertainment and the Standard Bank VIP lounges.

The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said it was hoped 2025’s event would be the biggest yet.

“With every year that we have hosted this premier event on the Nelson Mandela Bay events calendar, it has grown and we’ve attracted national and international riders,” De Kock said.

“We aim to ensure next year’s cycle tour races will be even bigger and that we can assist more beneficiary riders through the charities we will be supporting.

With the Cycle Tour set to celebrate its 39th year since inception, we would like to encourage all cyclists, young and old, along with their families, to join us in the festivities.

“It has a positive economic impact on our city by not only benefiting the hospitality industry but also small businesses that form part of the team that organises the event to ensure its success.

“We’d like to encourage as many entries as possible, and support from our local community, to mark the 39th year of the event as the biggest and best yet.

“And in 2026, when we celebrate year 40, we will ensure this is the Cycle Tour that every cyclist must tick off as a bucket list event,” she said.

The event has drawn support from the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and a wide range of businesses including the Eastern Cape Motors Group, Standard Bank, Powerade, Town Lodge Group, Relay EMS, Talisman Hire, K&W Events and Amusements, Trek, Cyclo Pro, Thule, Wayne Pheiffer Cycles, Coimbra, Goshawk and Omega Security.

It will also continue its support of worthy causes by generating funds for the Smile Foundation, Reach for a Dream, Bayethe MultiSport Academy and Uthando Youth Cycling Academy.

All road and MTB entrants will also stand the chance to win a Marlin 4 GEN2 bicycle valued at R12,500, sponsored by Trek and Cyclo Pro.

Standard Bank road and MTB entrants also stand in line to win one Trek Top Fuel 5 (2025 model) valued at R55,000, compliments of Standard Bank.

Entrants can also support The Herald’s Helmet Heroes initiative, which was introduced in 2022.

It is aimed at educating and providing protection for those who commute by bicycle.

The organisers have increased the target number of helmets earmarked for distribution to commuters on the race route.

Entries open on November 6 and close at midday on February 3.

To enter, and for further information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za

For other queries, email The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za

HeraldLIVE