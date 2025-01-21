Pool champ retells tale of two decades of struggle to world triumph

Just over six months has passed since Tasneem Solomons stormed to the World Eightball Pool Federation (WEPF) Eightball Championship with victory over Wales’ Kirsty-Lee Davies at the WEPF championships in Blackpool, UK. But her story is still unfolding.
Her reverting tale to the title is cinematically told in her episode of SuperSport’s mini-series, Real World Champions, a campaign that highlights ordinary South Africans who have overcome challenges to become heroes in their respective sporting codes.
Solomons’s episode retells the moment of triumph. “I was emotional because it was one of my life goals and I’ve been playing for 20 years,” she recounted.
But it was all worth it – two decades led to immortality in a small town in the UK, however, it was the suburbs of Cape Town that forged this champion.
The third of nine children, Tasneem was raised in Bonteheuwel. “When it all started, we used to walk all the way from the beginning of Bonteheuwel to Bishop Lavis to Valhalla Park with the pool cue and play home and away. It started from a young age when I started playing the game; the community was there supporting me. So that’s why when I came back – that was my first stop because that is where it all started.”
A community dear to Tasneem’s heart, the mild-mannered champion knew the greatest fulfilment would come from celebrating with those who cooked for her and her peers as she sharpened her skills as a youngster.
“Support, especially in pool, plays a very big role because you feed off the energy that your supporters are giving you,” said the 35-year old.
Pool is a widely unrecognised and celebrated as a sport, and is hardly a funded sport in SA. Challenges of funding and general support deepen the pressures for those who compete at the level Tasneem is at – often having to self- fund her trips to compete internationally.
In fact, she was not able to attend the tournament in 2023 due to a lack of funding.
“Till today I struggle with funding because a lot of sponsors think men stand a (better) chance at winning than women. You go through, you prove yourself, but you still must fight. So, I’m all about the women power.
“What is the difference? I go represent our country, like the Springboks and Bafana (Bafana) ... but the recognition they get and that I get – what makes me so different? It’s always a fight and I’m starting to get a little fed-up. We need to get the same treatment.”
- The Real World Champions series premiers on SuperSport’s YouTube channel, SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv Channel 209) and DStv CatchUp. The next episode airs on January 27 (7pm). – WritersBloc
Pool champ retells tale of two decades of struggle to world triumph
Solomons defied odds in largely unrecognised sport to conquer
