Steyn aims to reclaim marathon record from Xaba
Long-distance runner hopes to keep the record longer than three years
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
SA long-distance runner Gerda Steyn has set her sights on reclaiming the national marathon record back from Glenrose Xaba in the future.
Steyn, who was unveiled at the Hollywoodbets Athletic Club at Greyville racecourse in Durban on Wednesday, saw her national record shattered by Xaba in the Cape Town marathon last year when she won the race in 2:22:22 to beat 2:24:03 previously set by Steyn.
“I'm not 100% sure about the plans [but] for the end of the year, I always want to do the marathon, so again I will have to see what my shape is but of course, that is something that I would love to do,” Steyn told the media.
“I would love to get the record back. I have held the record since 2021 and last year it was broken, so I would like to keep the record for a little bit longer than those three years.
“So, I would be doing my utmost best to do everything in my power to get the record back. I can't say yet where and when it will be, but it is something that I will be focused on.”
The 34-year-old, however, said the ultimate focus now is the Total Sports Two Oceans in April and the Comrades Marathon in June, where she plans to defend her titles.
She has won the Two Oceans five times in succession and the Comrades three times.
“Certainly the two main goals for me would be Two Oceans and the Comrades, I have run for a couple of years now and it is not difficult to tell where my passion lies,” she said.
“Those two races are the ones that I'm passionate about, so those will be my two main goals going forward.”
Steyn also revealed what motivated her to join the Hollywood club after she left Phantane recently and said she wants to give back to the club by winning the Two Oceans and Comrades.
“There are so many reasons for me to join the club, but I think one of the main reasons is they are so passionate about the sport and the excitement they have. We've seen the club grow from strength to strength, especially in the past few years and I think the whole country can see what they have and the passion is real.”
