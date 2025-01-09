Gayton McKenzie calls on Cricket SA to boycott Afghanistan

The Proteas are scheduled to face Afghanistan in their opening Champions Trophy fixture in Karachi, Pakistan, on February 21.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has urged CSA to consider boycotting its Champions Trophy fixture against Afghanistan next month.
There have been growing calls for not just the Proteas but England also to boycott their matches against the Afghans to protest against the Taliban, which governs the country and has instituted numerous oppressive laws which include banning women from speaking in public.
“Public calls have been escalating for the Proteas cricket team to boycott their ICC Champions Trophy match against the Afghanistan men’s cricket team next month. This on the basis that the Taliban government in Afghanistan banned women’s sport and disbanded the female cricket team when they came to power in 2021.”
“As minister of sport, arts and culture this is a position I feel morally bound to support despite the deep complications of Afghanistan’s recent tragic history,” McKenzie said on Thursday.
The Proteas are scheduled to face Afghanistan in their opening Champions Trophy fixture in Karachi, Pakistan, on February 21.
“I am aware that the ICC, like most international sporting mother bodies, professes not to tolerate political interference in the administration of sport, despite its obvious inconsistency with Afghanistan.
“It is not for me as sport minister to make the final decision on whether South Africa should honour cricketing fixtures against Afghanistan. If it was my decision, it would not happen,” McKenzie added.
Earlier this week it was reported that England, which is in the same group in the Champions Trophy with South Africa, Afghanistan and Australia, has also been urged to boycott its match against the Afghans, scheduled for February 26 in Lahore. More than 160 politicians signed a letter calling on the ECB not to play the fixture.
South Africa played against Afghanistan in three ODIs in September and at the time CSA was also put under pressure by local human rights groups about playing those matches. CSA on that occasion justified its decision to continue facing Afghanistan in bilateral series’ by stating it was unfair to “subject Afghan cricket players — male and female — to secondary persecution for the actions of the Taliban”.
McKenzie joins anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain, who according to UK publication The Guardian, this week wrote to CSA calling on them not to play Afghanistan. “Having struggled long and hard for black and brown cricketers to represent their country as whites did exclusively for nearly a century, I hope that post-apartheid South African cricket will press for similar rights for women in world cricket,” Hain wrote in his letter, which was directly addressed to Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.
McKenzie also highlighted South Africa's history in making his point. “As a man who comes from a race that was not allowed equal access to sporting opportunities during apartheid, it would be hypocritical and immoral to look the other way today when the same is being done towards women anywhere in the world.
“Cricket SA, the federations of other countries and the ICC will have to think carefully about the message cricket wants to send to the world, and especially women in sports.
“I hope the consciences of those involved in cricket, including the supporters, players and administrators, will take a firm stand in solidarity with the women of Afghanistan.”
