Sport

Tauson wins Auckland title after injured Osaka retires

By Reuters - 05 January 2025 - 11:30
Clara Tauson of Denmark poses with the winners trophy and Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the runners up trophy after Osaka decided to retire due to injury during the Women's singles final match at ASB Tennis Centre on January 05, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Clara Tauson of Denmark poses with the winners trophy and Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the runners up trophy after Osaka decided to retire due to injury during the Women's singles final match at ASB Tennis Centre on January 05, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka's quest for a first title in four years ended in heartbreak as the former world number one retired with an injury after winning the opening set of the Auckland Classic final against Denmark's Clara Tauson on Sunday.

It was an anticlimactic finish to the match and Tauson said winning her third WTA Tour title after a similar drought did not gloss over the worst final that she had played.

“I have to say I'm really sorry about this final. Naomi was playing some great tennis. I just feel sad about what happened today,” Tauson said.

“Of course, when I process this, I'm going to be super happy about my week. I'm happy that I won, but not really.”

Osaka, who won the last of her four Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open in 2021, returned to the circuit a year ago after a long maternity break, but struggled for consistency and ended the season ranked outside the top 50.

She showed glimpses of just how devastating she can be in Auckland and grabbed a double break against Tauson with powerful hitting on both flanks in the opening set, which she wrapped up 6-4, despite dropping serve late on.

But the 27-year-old from Japan had tears in her eyes as she had an apparent abdominal issue checked out on court before the start of the next set and threw in the towel, sparking concerns about her fitness for this month's Australian Open.

She cut a more cheerful figure at the presentation ceremony, joking that skipping breakfast might have led to her defeat.

“I just want to thank everyone for welcoming me to such a beautiful city and I had a lot of fun playing here,” said Osaka, without going into detail about her problem.

“I'm really sorry about how it ended but I hope you enjoyed the tennis that we did play. I'm just grateful to be here.”

The Melbourne Park major, where Osaka has won two titles, will begin on January 12.

Montjane on fitness, unwinding and that Wimbledon dream

Kgothatso Montjane, the wheelchair tennis ace, had a miraculous 2023 year that saw her become the first African to emerge victorious at Roland Garros ...
Sport
6 months ago

Tennis SA launches first fan park in Montecasino

Tennis SA (TSA) and American Express have launched the Amex Tennis Town, a fan park for Wimbledon, in Montecasino.
Sport
5 months ago

Disappointment for Boks and Kolisi as Djokovic wins at Laureus awards

Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the Sportswoman of the Year, while Serbia's Novak Djokovic captured the top men's ...
Sport
8 months ago

Montjane and partner claim Wimbledon honours

Kgothatso Montjane and Yui Kamiji have teamed up to win the highest honours in tennis, emerging as 6-4 6-4 straight sets winners of the 2024 ...
Sport
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Meet the Winner of White Star’s Miss Soweto 2025!
FORTUNER CHALLENGE 2025