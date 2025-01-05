His fourth wasn’t long in coming and Bedingham showed great reflexes to cling on to a low catch offered by Mir Hamza, who made 13. Kwena Maphaka, who dismissed Babar in the first session, returned to finish off the innings. Like with his first Test wicket, it was another loose delivery, but an uppish drive from Khurram Shahzad was beautifully gobbled up by a diving Tristan Stubbs at point.
SA enforce follow-on after Rabada picks up three
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
South Africa bowled Pakistan out for 194 midway through the afternoon session of the third day at a blustery Newlands on Sunday.
Temba Bavuma duly enforced the follow-on and Pakistan reached tea on 80/0 with Babar Azam on 34 and his captain Shan Masood on 37. It was Pakistan’s first opening partnership of 50 or more since 2003, a perfect illustration of the problems that have beset them over the years, including this series.
The tourists resumed their first innings on 155/6 after lunch, and it took half an hour before Kagiso Rabada’s 139km/h bouncer had Aamer Jamal in trouble, with the right hander attempting to hook, but only getting a glove, that sent the ball looping to first slip, where David Bedingham took his third catch of the innings.
