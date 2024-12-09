Sport

Joburg win third straight netball champs' title

City defeat Mangaung in a gripping final of Spar national champs

By Own Correspondent - 09 December 2024 - 15:35
Gold Medal Winners (Johannesburg) during day 6 of the SPAR National Netball Championships at Ellis Park Arena on December 07, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Reg Caldecott

Hosts Johannesburg held their nerve to defeat Mangaung 53-52 in a gripping final of the Spar National Netball Championships hosted by the City of Johannesburg to claim a third straight title.

Having lost to the Free State team during the round-robin stage earlier in the week, Johannesburg made sure to avoid the same mistakes at the start of the match.

While they briefly dropped behind in the opening quarter, the home side ensured they were all square by the first break which was reached with the score on 14-14.

It was in the final four minutes of the second quarter that the Johannesburg team started to edge ahead, thanks largely to a better shooting percentage. With just three goals in it at half-time (29-26), there was all to play for in the second half.

Johannesburg managed to capitalise on the mistakes creeping into Mangaung’s play and by the end of the third period they had opened the gap to six goals (44-38).

With victory within their grasp, it was Johannesburg who started committing the errors, however, allowing Mangaung to launch a massive fightback in the final seven minutes of the match. With the hosts looking rattled, Mangaung closed the gap at speed but in the end fell heartbreakingly short, eventually losing by just one goal.

The loss denied Mangaung a hat-trick of their own after winning the Telkom Netball League and Varsity Netball titles this year.

