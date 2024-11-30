“We must continue to invest in youth development, ensuring that children in every part of our country, whether urban or rural, will have access to sports programmes.
Ramaphosa commits to school sport as he honours Olympic, Paralympic stars
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
President Cyril Ramaphosa underlined the importance of school sport as he awarded the Shield of Jove — the highest honour in South African sport — to Paris 2024 multi-medallists Tatjana Smith and Mpumelelo Mhlongo on Friday.
All other medallists and several of their coaches were also handed certificates recognising their excellence at a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
“I just believe that they have encouraged all of us to become more sporting, but more importantly, they are also encouraging us to ensure that as a government [we] will establish sporting infrastructure all over, starting with our schools, because good sports starts at school,” said Ramaphosa, presenting the special awards to Smith and Mhlongo.
“We have committed to a clear vision: the real vision is about getting sports in schools. This we must do to ensure that the next generation of South African athletes has even greater opportunities to succeed.”
Smith won the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m silver to become the country’s most decorated Olympian of all time, while Mhlongo won 100m T44 gold and 200m T64 bronze at the Paralympics.
“We must continue to invest in youth development, ensuring that children in every part of our country, whether urban or rural, will have access to sports programmes.
“This means strengthening our partnerships with local schools, community centres and clubs, but also the private sector,” said Ramaphosa, pointing to the sponsorships enjoyed by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) that helped to fund the class of 2024.
“I want to see more companies, more athletes, because this needs to be an area where we can collaborate — because it is through sport that we make an everlasting investment. It is an investment to make sure that this flag is seen all over the world.”
Athletes who attended the ceremony included all members of the men’s 4x100m relay team that won Olympic silver — Akani Simbine, Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi and Bradley Nkoana — javelin-thrower Jo-Ane van Dyk, Blitzboks captain Selvyn Davids, Paralympic discus champion Simone Kruger, cyclist Pieter du Preez, blind runner Louzanne Coetzee and tennis player Donald Ramphadi.
Olympic cyclist Alan Hatherly and Paralympic tennis star Ramphadi’s doubles partner Lucas Sithole were not there.
Several coaches were also handed certificates, including javelin mentor Terseus Liebenberg and relay coach Paul Gorries.
