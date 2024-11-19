Soweto siblings represent SA at Commonwealth Karate Champs

As Karate SA gears up to host the prestigious Commonwealth Championships next week in Durban, a Kofukan Gauteng Karate Academy from Soweto is ready to make its mark on the international stage.
Led by seasoned karate coach and international referee sensei Thabo Molubi, 43, three promising young athletes from Soweto have earned the honour of representing SA, donning the iconic Protea colours and green blazers.
The 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships will run from November 28 until December 1.
As an international referee and the chief referee for Karate SA, Molubi will play a key role in officiating the event.
“It’s a big championship, and we’re expecting about 52 countries to participate,” he said.
“It’s a great honour to be part of this event, both as a referee and as a coach bringing my athletes along," said Molubi.
He said to see a black child coming from a township and placing in the national team was something huge.
"I'm glad that some of my athletes are now placing on the national level; they are now placing on the provincial level, and they get selected on the South African team, like the current ones," he said.
Siblings Karabo, 11, Karabelo, 11, and Katleho Maduna, 17, are the three athletes from the Soweto branch who have been selected to represent the SA national team at the Commonwealth Championships.
Karabo and Karabelo are twins.
Their selection follows a rigorous process, starting from regional competitions, advancing through provincial tournaments, and culminating at the national level.
The siblings' mother Pinkie Maduna said despite everything happening at the same time and the expense that comes with covering all three, they were excited about the upcoming championship.
"As this is their first championship, they are having a mixture of emotions. It's not like competing with their peers that they know, they're anxious and excited at the same time. I still cannot believe that they would be where they are, it started as something small but today they are in the elite group.
"The twins are aiming to come back with a gold and silver while their brother wants to come back with a gold. We are here to support them holistically and I know they will do great."
Soweto siblings represent SA at Commonwealth Karate Champs
52 countries to compete in Durban – sensei Molubi
Image: SUPPLIED
As Karate SA gears up to host the prestigious Commonwealth Championships next week in Durban, a Kofukan Gauteng Karate Academy from Soweto is ready to make its mark on the international stage.
Led by seasoned karate coach and international referee sensei Thabo Molubi, 43, three promising young athletes from Soweto have earned the honour of representing SA, donning the iconic Protea colours and green blazers.
The 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships will run from November 28 until December 1.
As an international referee and the chief referee for Karate SA, Molubi will play a key role in officiating the event.
“It’s a big championship, and we’re expecting about 52 countries to participate,” he said.
“It’s a great honour to be part of this event, both as a referee and as a coach bringing my athletes along," said Molubi.
He said to see a black child coming from a township and placing in the national team was something huge.
"I'm glad that some of my athletes are now placing on the national level; they are now placing on the provincial level, and they get selected on the South African team, like the current ones," he said.
Siblings Karabo, 11, Karabelo, 11, and Katleho Maduna, 17, are the three athletes from the Soweto branch who have been selected to represent the SA national team at the Commonwealth Championships.
Karabo and Karabelo are twins.
Their selection follows a rigorous process, starting from regional competitions, advancing through provincial tournaments, and culminating at the national level.
The siblings' mother Pinkie Maduna said despite everything happening at the same time and the expense that comes with covering all three, they were excited about the upcoming championship.
"As this is their first championship, they are having a mixture of emotions. It's not like competing with their peers that they know, they're anxious and excited at the same time. I still cannot believe that they would be where they are, it started as something small but today they are in the elite group.
"The twins are aiming to come back with a gold and silver while their brother wants to come back with a gold. We are here to support them holistically and I know they will do great."
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
The story of this karate school in Diepkloof is rooted in a desire to uplift the community and revive the sport of karate in the township.
Molubi, a passionate karatela, started his own karate journey in 1994 and founded the school in 2010.
The decision to open the school in the township was intentional, aiming to bring karate to an underserved area where the sport was nearly non-existent.
“I was born and raised in Diepkloof, so opening my school here was a way of giving back to the community,” said Molubi.
"One of the most significant impacts of karate is the discipline it fosters. Unlike many activities, karate teaches students to control their bodies and minds. The dojo [training school] is a place where respect, focus and perseverance are paramount, qualities that extend far beyond the mats."
While the school has achieved significant success, the journey has not been without challenges. Financial constraints remain a primary obstacle, particularly when it comes to traveling for tournaments.
"Our athletes in the township get selected, but unfortunately they can't travel abroad due to financial hindrances," said Molubi.
Through karate, he is not just teaching students how to defend themselves or earn medals but instilling invaluable life skills that can alter the course of their lives.
His message is clear: success doesn’t come overnight, and nothing in life is truly free. It takes time, dedication, and resilience, qualities that karate teaches its practitioners in abundance.
SowetanLIVE
Bafana star Teboho Mokoena says ‘no more interviews’ after comments controversy
Xaba and the Semenya inspire me – More
Hem vs Mahlangu junior-featherweight rematch is on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos