READ | White warns Safa CEO against PR for Jordaan

South African Football Association (Safa) national executive (NEC) member Gladwyn White has warned the association's CEO Lydia Monyepao against issuing public statements about Danny Jordaan's recent arrest without the NEC's approval or he'll file a complaint with the Fifa ethics committee.
Safa president Jordaan and his co-accused Gronie Hluyo, who's the association's CFO, alongside businessman Trevor Neethling, were granted bail of R20,000 each after they appeared in Palm Ridge magistrate's court last Wednesday.
The trio face R1.3m fraud and theft charges.
Two days after Jordaan's court appearance, Safa released a statement that described his arrest as “an attempt by disgruntled former NEC members to throw the association into disarray”. White has slammed Safa's statement, saying it “bypassed key governance principles”.
White also cautioned Monyepao that Safa must stop releasing statements about Jordaan's arrest without NEC's approval or he'll report it to Fifa.
“The media report issued by Safa [on November 15] does not reflect the consensus or mandate of the Safa NEC. It bypasses key governance principles outlined in the King IV report and contravenes Safa’s own statutes, undermining transparency, accountability, and stakeholder confidence,'' read a letter White sent to Monyepao, dated November 16, which Sowetan has seen.
“As the CEO, may you immediately cease to issue any public statements on this matter without NEC approval. Such actions compromise the credibility and authority of the NEC, particularly as it has not yet convened to deliberate on the issue due to your refusal to call an impromptu NEC meeting.
“Any failure to adhere to this friendly submission, I will be compelled as a board member to escalate the matter by filing a formal complaint with the Fifa ethics committee.”
Monyepao wasn't reached for comment on Monday and never replied to a text Sowetan sent to her.
Meanwhile, former Safa NEC member Lefore Lerefolo has suggested that the Safa executive must stop defending Jordaan by claiming his arrest is a smear campaign. He said it now shows ex-NEC member Willie Mooka and former CEO Denis Mumble were right to raise concerns about Jordaan.
“When Willie and Denis raised issues about Jordaan, the NEC dismissed them, saying they were tarnishing the image of Safa. When the Hawks and the NPA decided that there's a case to answer, that closes the argument that people are trying to defame Safa,'' Lerefolo told Sowetan on Monday.
“Now it's time for accountability. Ordinarily Safa NEC should be saying 'let's look at what the issues are'. When the arrest has been made, the NPA and the Hawks are confirming that there's a case to answer. Now the narrative must change and the Safa NEC must introspect...they can't run away anymore.”
In May 2020, Mooka, a Safa NEC member at the time, opened a case against Jordaan after the NEC had dismissed Mumble's report which contained serious allegations against the incumbent president.
Mumble disclosed that he refused to sign a contract to get Jordaan a personal PR company to clean up his image following rape allegations levelled against him in October 2017.
The contract was allegedly signed behind Mumble's back.
