SA short-distance runner Karabo More is inspired by the success of her mentor Glenrose Xaba and she hopes she will follow in her footsteps.
More, who is also managed by Xaba’s coaches – Violet and Caster Semenya – has impressed this season and finished third in the inaugural Hollywoodbets 10km race in Melrose on Saturday in 34:33 behind Fridah Ndinda and Neheng Khatala, who recently won the African Bank Soweto Marathon.
She said she is learning a lot from the Semenyas and that she believes she will be more successful in the future.
“I’m based in Pretoria and I am now assisted by coach Violet and Caster Semenya and my mentor Glenrose Xaba,” More told the media.
“I have learnt consistency and discipline that you should keep on grinding regardless of how hard it is, just keep on pushing. At the end of the day, you are going to see the light after the tunnel.
“I’m learning a lot from Caster and Violet that life has its obstacles but it is your choice and if you are choosing it, it means you are fine with it."
More also admitted that the race on Saturday was testing and she is pleased to have finished in the top three.
“The race was hard, it was hilly but I’m glad I managed to finish. I moved with the first lady (Ndinda) and in the fourth kilometre, she just went,” she said.
Meanwhile, Thabang Mosiako said he used the race on Saturday to prepare for the Abu Dhabi Marathon in December, where he will be running his first marathon in the United Arab Emirates. Mosiako finished second in 29:52 behind Vincent Kipkorir from Kenya, who finished first in 29:51.
“I did some hill work, it was part of my plan. It was a good race and it was interesting towards the end with the sprint finish because I wanted to test my speed.”
SowetanLIVE
Xaba and the Semenya inspire me – More
Mosiako uses 10km race to prepare for Abu Dhabi marathon
Image: SUPPLIED
SowetanLIVE
