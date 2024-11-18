While receiving some plaudits in the last two years, Cape Town organisers were sent to the drawing board for last month’s event, as they were told to get rid of certain impediments, which jeopardised the city’s bid. These included cars parked along the route and not enough kilometre markers, something that Gardner says was corrected this year.
“We unfortunately did not pass all the criteria for the 2022 or 2023 events, but we feel confident about the improvements implemented in 2024 such as no parked cars on the route, better race village signage and 10 gold label status elites,” he said.
“We felt we knew what we were aiming for in 2024, and as a result designed our plans for success. Our plans, for instance, included nine hotspot zones identified to prevent parked cars on the route and 7,200 hours of security guarding, 960 no-parking signs and 6,000 traffic cones to ensure success. However, the ultimate breakthrough was the buy-in from the city’s residents and small businesses who put up with the inconvenience.”
Sydney getting the nod before Cape Town naturally raised some eyebrows, but Abbott’s long-term plan of extending the majors to nine means there’s no need to panic, according to Gardner.
“There are three additional spots made available by Abbott World Marathon Majors, which include Sydney and the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. Shanghai is the third candidate and that will result in the majors being extended to a nine-star medal once the candidates are adjudged to have passed. Sydney’s achievement of AWMM status before Cape Town does not affect Cape Town’s chances,” he assured. “We are steadfast in our journey, aiming to pass stage one in 2024, stage two in 2025 and become a major 2026.”
Cape Town unfazed as Sydney gets 'major' nod
Organisers confident Mother City marathon will make Abbott list next year
Image: Peter Heeger
Those fervently rooting for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon to get a spot among the world’s major marathons may have been alarmed to see Australia’s Sydney race getting the nod ahead of the Mother City more than a week ago.
But do not be alarmed, authorities assured Sowetan this week. Cape Town is still very much in contention and, if everything goes well, it could be named among the Abbott World Marathon Majors (AWMM) in a year’s time.
That would mean the Western Cape city joins Berlin, Boston, New York, Tokyo, London, Chicago and the latest addition Sydney as the foremost 42km courses around the globe.
Having hosted another successful event on October 21, Cape Town is awaiting an answer from Abbott jurors on whether it made it past the first stage of judging, having been under probation since 2022.
“We are expecting feedback on whether we have passed stage one by the end of this month,” said Clark Gardner, CEO of the Cape Town Marathon. “We have to pass two consecutive stages before becoming a major. Our plan is to be announced as an Abbott World Marathon Major by the end of November 2025.”
Soweto Marathon winner Khonkhobe now targets faster time in marathons
While receiving some plaudits in the last two years, Cape Town organisers were sent to the drawing board for last month’s event, as they were told to get rid of certain impediments, which jeopardised the city’s bid. These included cars parked along the route and not enough kilometre markers, something that Gardner says was corrected this year.
“We unfortunately did not pass all the criteria for the 2022 or 2023 events, but we feel confident about the improvements implemented in 2024 such as no parked cars on the route, better race village signage and 10 gold label status elites,” he said.
“We felt we knew what we were aiming for in 2024, and as a result designed our plans for success. Our plans, for instance, included nine hotspot zones identified to prevent parked cars on the route and 7,200 hours of security guarding, 960 no-parking signs and 6,000 traffic cones to ensure success. However, the ultimate breakthrough was the buy-in from the city’s residents and small businesses who put up with the inconvenience.”
Sydney getting the nod before Cape Town naturally raised some eyebrows, but Abbott’s long-term plan of extending the majors to nine means there’s no need to panic, according to Gardner.
“There are three additional spots made available by Abbott World Marathon Majors, which include Sydney and the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. Shanghai is the third candidate and that will result in the majors being extended to a nine-star medal once the candidates are adjudged to have passed. Sydney’s achievement of AWMM status before Cape Town does not affect Cape Town’s chances,” he assured. “We are steadfast in our journey, aiming to pass stage one in 2024, stage two in 2025 and become a major 2026.”
Xaba excited about her debut and plans to take a well-deserved rest
Last month’s event, where Glenrose Xaba set a new SA mark by winning the women’s race in 2:22.22, was a sold-out affair with more than 21,000 participants, but the aim is to grow it to around 30,000 entrants. “The number of participants will continue to increase. We are aiming for 24,000 marathon entries in 2025 and will slowly keep growing capacity until about 30,000,” said Clark.
Meanwhile, the title sponsors are also waiting with bated breath to hear when Cape Town will be a major.
“As we celebrate the success of the 2024 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon under the theme ‘African Champions Unite’, we are proud to have taken another significant step in reinforcing our shared vision with the race organisers and continued commitment towards making this Africa’s first World Marathon Major. For over a decade, Sanlam has been honoured to sponsor this iconic event, which has become more than a race – it’s a platform for African athletes to shine on home soil, highlighting the vast potential of our continent,” said Carl Roothman, CEO of Sanlam Investment Group.
SowetanLIVE
Soweto Marathon registration deadline extended to reach 25K target
Comrades champ Wiersma back to haunt runners in Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban on Sunday
People's Race gets own special shoe
Van Zyl sets sights on another People’s Race win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos