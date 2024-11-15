The race continues to boast an impressive prize purse of R357,500, with the first male and female finishers each taking home R37,500. R30,000 will be awarded to second place and R27,500 to third.
In the men's race Elrory Gelant and Stephen Mokoka kept their chests closed to them saying they are fatigued from a number of races they have run this year.
Gelant, who ran all the Absa Run Your City series after the Paris Olympics in August, the Hollywoodbets 10km in Durban and Tembisa Mile said the plan is to socialise with the runners tomorrow.
“For me tomorrow is all about engaging with the social runners, to be honest, I'm tired, not even the horse can run week after week this year. So, I'm going to enjoy and try to engage with some of the social runners and just to be there as an ambassador for Hollywoodbets. It is wonderful that they invited us, especially at the end of the year,” Gelant said.
Mokoka, who also ran the Olympics, said he is feeling great now and will see what happens tomorrow.
“I'm not the guy who enjoys going out there to run races because I prefer to give my A game all the time. So, my body at this time I feel better now, better recovered,” Mokoka said.
“But I'm excited to be part of the inauguration of the Joburg 10km. I'm at the best place returning from the Olympics, my body is responding positively even though I have not recovered physiologically.
“Hopefully my A game will give me good results and if I can be victorious I can be happy.”
SowetanLIVE
I want to win three races this year – Soweto Marathon winner Neheng Khatala
Lesotho long distance runner sets eyes on Hollywoodbets Joburg race
Image: Neville Khoza
Fresh from winning the African Bank Soweto Marathon earlier this month, Lesotho marathon runner Neheng Khatala is targeting a victory in the inaugural Hollywoodbets 10km Joburg race on Saturday.
After a strong performance at the Soweto Marathon, where she emerged victorious in 2:43:07, Khatala said she is still recovering from that brutal race, but wants to win it to achieve her objective of winning at least three races this year.
She has already won the Hollywoodbets race in Durban in September before her victory in Soweto this month.
“I have not recovered yet, but I am excited to be part of this race tomorrow. I always give my best whenever I run, I make sure that I run and hopefully tomorrow I will make it in the top three,” Khatala told the media during the press conference on Friday in Sandton.
“I want to win three races this year, I've got two which is Hollywoodbets in Durban and then the Soweto Marathon. It means a lot looking at the past years, I have been working hard running with the strong field of ladies from Ethiopia and Kenya.”
