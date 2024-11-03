Sport

IN PICS | Inside the 2024 African Bank Soweto Marathon

By SOWETAN - 03 November 2024 - 10:20
Image: Antonio Muchave

Hundreds of comrades from all walks of life gathered in Nasrec, Johannesburg for the 2024 African Bank Soweto Marathon on  Sunday.

Here are some of the moments captured by SowetanLIVE:

Image: Antonio Muchave
Onalenna Khonkhobe won the 2024 Soweto Marathon title.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Onalenna Khonkhobe and Joseph Seutloali.
Naheng Khatala
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave

