Organisers of the inaugural Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race on November 16 anticipate up to 7,500 runners to take part.
“Following the success of the fourth edition of the race held in Durban recently, Gauteng runners can expect the same purple spirit,” organisers said in a statement.
The race has a prize purse of R357,500. “The first male and female finishers will each take home R37,500, with R30,000 awarded to second place and R27,500 to third.”
Lesotho Olympian Tebello Ramakongana from the Xcel Running Club, who won the men’s race in the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km event, has been confirmed for the first Joburg race. He will be joined by Stephen Mokoka and Mathews Leeto as elite athletes.
Joburg 'purple race' set for November 16
Organisers of the inaugural Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race on November 16 anticipate up to 7,500 runners to take part.
“Following the success of the fourth edition of the race held in Durban recently, Gauteng runners can expect the same purple spirit,” organisers said in a statement.
The race has a prize purse of R357,500. “The first male and female finishers will each take home R37,500, with R30,000 awarded to second place and R27,500 to third.”
Lesotho Olympian Tebello Ramakongana from the Xcel Running Club, who won the men’s race in the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km event, has been confirmed for the first Joburg race. He will be joined by Stephen Mokoka and Mathews Leeto as elite athletes.
“From the humble beginnings of the club to our first race in Durban, we always knew we wanted to create an event that caters to everyone. Now, as it makes its first appearance in Joburg, we hope to bring the same excitement and purple spiri,” said Hollywood Athletics Club president Morgan Shandu.
The race – which will feature a 5km run/walk – starts at 6am outside Wanderers Cricket Stadium on Corlett Drive, Illove, and finish at James and Ethel Grey Park in Melrose.
Entries cost between R120 and R260. – Sowetan Reporter
SowetanLIVE
Xaba excited about her debut and plans to take a well-deserved rest
Mashele, More emerge victorious at Durban Super Run
Xaba wins two 10km races three days
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos