Netball Proteas target clean sweep in three-match series against Malawi
Spar Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane says they are targeting a whitewash against Malawi during their three-match Test challenge starting at Ellis Park Arena on Thursday (6pm).
The second and third matches will take place at the same venue on Saturday (5pm) and Sunday (3pm).
“Our expectation is to win all three Test matches and to win them convincingly because of the type of work we’ve put in and the type of players we have,” said Chawane before the matches.
“We’ve got eight players who were at the Netball World Cup and Malawi have four, so we have an advantage and we want to make sure we use that.”
This is new territory for South Africa with Chawane captaining the side for the first time since she took over from Bongiwe Msomi.
“I’m excited, but above all, it’s a privilege and an honour to be in this position. Our team is full of leaders and having to be the leader of leaders is a great position to be in and I’m looking forward to going out with the girls and playing good netball.”
The Proteas are taking to the court for the first time since December and Chawane added they are excited to be back in action.
“We are excited because if you look at 2024, we haven’t been together as a team, so this is great for us. In training we’ve been looking good and we’re really looking forward to it.”
This challenge will also be the first assignment for coach Jenny van Dyk and she is relishing the prospect of getting her tenure under way, echoing Chawane’s sentiments about a 3-0 series sweep.
“I feel the pressure. It’s been a long time and behind the scenes we have worked hard,” said Van Dyk.
“We want to push for a 3-0 win. That’s what we need to deliver. We know what our goals are and we know where we’re going, but it’s still breaking it down quarter to quarter and ball for ball and ticking all those small boxes, making sure we have all in place for us to get that result.”
The Proteas are ranked fifth in the world and Malawi seventh and visiting coach Joanna Kachilika pointed out her side have been rebuilding with a focus on the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Malawi have only four players remaining from the squad that played at last year’s Netball World Cup in Cape Town.
“We need to prove we are still the Malawi Queens, the African queens, but we know it won’t be easy,” said Kachilika.
Malawi captain Towera Vinkhumbo said the team played together for three weeks before heading to South Africa.
“I am confident but I’m also a bit nervous because I know South Africa — it’s always a tough game when we play them. We are not sure how they are going to play now that they are under new coaches.”
