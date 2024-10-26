He said the partnership with the City of Johannesburg was essential to create a successful and memorable Soweto Marathon. "This is more than just a race – it’s about creating positive, lasting change in the communities that have made this event an iconic part of South African culture."
“African Bankers” joined in as volunteers and actively participated in the clean-up effort, alongside the marathon partners. About 112 volunteers gave their time to ensure the streets of Soweto were ready to welcome runners from around the world.
This will be followed on Tuesday by African Bank’s “Woza Mapendena — Soweto Edition”, where it will give selected local small businesses a painting revamp as well as other essential items to support their enterprises. “We will have lots of fun transforming spaces, handing over donations, and ensuring those entrepreneurs feel the Audacious spirit of our brand.
’Finally, on race-day, we will have volunteers at various touchpoints of the African Bank Soweto Marathon to cheer on runners and manage water points. This is an incredible opportunity for you to join the race and push the competitors to even greater feats of audacity,” the bank said.
SowetanLIVE
African Bank leads clean-up campaign to ensure Soweto Marathon route is pristine
Image: African Bank
As part of its commitment to making the Soweto Marathon more impactful for both runners and the local community, African Bank has led the first of many clean-up activities in collaboration with the City of Johannesburg in Soweto.
The bank said the clean-up initiative on Wednesday in Orlando East was the first step in fulfilling their promise to address feedback received from last year's race, and provide an improved overall experience for race participants.
African Bank said it was committed to seeing that the route was pristine for race day. “This clean-up initiative is an essential part of our journey to make the African Bank Soweto Marathon a successful event," says chief marketing officer Sbusiso Kumalo.
“Our connection to the people of Soweto reflects not only through our sponsorship but also through the hands-on efforts of our staff and partners. Together, we’re creating an environment where runners and the community thrive."
He said the partnership with the City of Johannesburg was essential to create a successful and memorable Soweto Marathon. "This is more than just a race – it’s about creating positive, lasting change in the communities that have made this event an iconic part of South African culture."
“African Bankers” joined in as volunteers and actively participated in the clean-up effort, alongside the marathon partners. About 112 volunteers gave their time to ensure the streets of Soweto were ready to welcome runners from around the world.
This will be followed on Tuesday by African Bank’s “Woza Mapendena — Soweto Edition”, where it will give selected local small businesses a painting revamp as well as other essential items to support their enterprises. “We will have lots of fun transforming spaces, handing over donations, and ensuring those entrepreneurs feel the Audacious spirit of our brand.
’Finally, on race-day, we will have volunteers at various touchpoints of the African Bank Soweto Marathon to cheer on runners and manage water points. This is an incredible opportunity for you to join the race and push the competitors to even greater feats of audacity,” the bank said.
SowetanLIVE
'We are ready to host Chiefs v Downs tie, Soweto Marathon on same weekend'
People's Race gets own special shoe
On-form Xaba reveals big sacrifices to take 10km crown
Van Zyl sets sights on another People’s Race win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos