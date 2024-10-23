With Kaizer Chiefs likely to host Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal at FNB Stadium on November 2/3, the stadium management said the match won't affect the African Bank Soweto Marathon.
The People's Race is set to take place on November 3 in Nasrec, and if the Carling match takes place at FNB Stadium on November 2, runners who will be going to collect their entries will add to the traffic.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet to announce the venues for the quarterfinals, however, the Stadium management SA MD Bertie Grobbelaar says they have plans in place for the match not to affect the race.
“We are still waiting for the PSL to announce the venue, but we sent the availability letter, so we are ready to host,” Grobbelaar explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“What will happen is the cleaning that normally happens on a Sunday morning from 6am, we will shift that up and we will start after the match and work throughout the night to clean up the area.”
Asked what will happen to the runners who will be collecting their entries should the match take place at the stadium on Saturday, Grobbelaar said they are still going to have a meeting to find a way forward.
'We are ready to host Chiefs v Downs tie, Soweto Marathon on same weekend'
“There is a meeting scheduled for that and remember with the previous fixture between Chiefs and Sundowns here, we had an event at Nasrec, but yeah, traffic is a problem,” he said.
“Let's wait for PSL to confirm and maybe we can have a chat again.”
Chiefs have hardly hosted Sundowns anywhere other than the FNB Stadium. Soweto Marathon Trust spokesperson Thokozani Mazibuko said it could be a problem if the match takes place at FNB Stadium a day before the race.
“We have told the City of Joburg that every first Sunday of November it is Soweto Marathon so they must know that,” Mazibuko said.
“In the past, those games were declined to take place at the venue, but we will wait for the PSL to confirm. The thing is we would have started with the pickup already and Chiefs will bring a lot of people to FNB Stadium.”
