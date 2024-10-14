Precious Mashele delivered a stellar performance yesterday to successfully defend his title at the Boxer Super Run in Durban. He became the fastest South African to complete a 5km run on home soil with an impressive time of 13:39.
In the women’s race, Karabo More took top honours, crossing the finish line in 16:16.
“I’m happy to have won today, especially since it’s my birthday,” said a beaming Mashele. “The race was exciting. We ran the same route as last year, but this time without the wind. My Boxer teammates were fierce competition – whenever we race in these events, they’re always on the podium, so I knew they’d push me hard.
"In the last 2km, I made sure to up the pace so they couldn’t catch me. I had some doubts, as I haven’t been racing well, but I reminded myself that it’s my birthday, and this win is a gift to myself.”
Boxer Athletics Club claimed all three spots on the podium with Kabelo Mulaudzi finishing second and Chris Mhlanga third.
Making her debut at the Super Run, More, also of Boxer, delivered a standout performance in the women’s race.
“I’ve been off the racing scene for a while, so today was all about regaining my confidence,” said a delighted More.
“As part of my comeback, I’ve decided to enter races as they come, just to gauge where I am in my training. My strategy was to stay with the pack, work with the other women, and then in the last 2km, really push. It’s all about taking risks and seeing where they put you.
"I didn’t expect to win today – I was running with the big girls. Those girls are strong. It wasn’t until the last kilometre that I thought, ‘I’ve got this’.
SowetanLIVE
Mashele, More emerge victorious at Durban Super Run
Champ Precious celebrates birthday in style
Image: Gavin Ryan
SowetanLIVE
