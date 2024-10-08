Sport

Xaba's success motivates Caster to take on 10km series

Former Olympic champ says she'll run 'to encourage people'

08 October 2024 - 11:50
Neville Khoza Journalist
Image: Reg Caldecott

Caster Semenya is planning to compete in all the Spar Women's Challenge 10km races and the Absa Run Your City next year.

The former track star boasting two 800m Olympic gold medals, says she intends to encourage other runners.

Semenya ran the Tshwane leg of the Spar Grand Prix series in Tshwane on August 3 and finished 10th.

After the conclusion of the Grand Prix where Glenrose Xaba clinched the title on Sunday, Semenya revealed that she will run all the races in the series next year.

Semenya and her partner Violet Raseboya coach Xaba and played a big role in changing her fortunes this year.

“Xaba is a motivation to me, she has shown me that everything is possible if you believe. She believes in me, I believe in her and Violet. She is the main reason behind all this success,” Semenya said.

“Next year I will probably do all the Spar races and probably the Absa Run Your City runs. But I'm there to support the athletes and make sure that they see that it is possible.

Image: Ezra Shaw

“For me, I've done my part as an elite athlete, but I still feel young. I still feel I can still go out there and encourage my people, but of course, she is a big influence.”

Semenya and Raseboya started mentoring Xaba three years ago when she was battling with injuries and she explained how they managed to change Xaba into a champion this year.

“I think we all know that we are coming from that kind of difficult season where we had to battle with injuries, but I think what makes her special is that she has learnt how to master the art of losing,” Semenya said.

“She used that as a motivation to be better. And she is willing to take those risks, so she makes sure that she masters whatever she is doing. We do it until we can't get it wrong.

“She [Xaba] is disciplined and adventurous and that's what makes her different. She is not scared to take risks.”     

