Sport

On-form Xaba reveals big sacrifices to take 10km crown

Runner had to let go of Olympic dream

By Neville Khoza - 07 October 2024 - 11:54
Neville Khoza Journalist
Glenrose Xaba celebrates after winning the SPAR Women's 10km Challenge Joburg leg at Marks Sport Club.
Glenrose Xaba celebrates after winning the SPAR Women's 10km Challenge Joburg leg at Marks Sport Club.
Image: Reg Caldecott

Glenrose Xaba revealed how she sacrificed some big races this year to focus on winning the Spar Grand Prix title.

Xaba clinched the title yesterday with an emphatic win in the Johannesburg leg of the 10km women’s series, with a time of 32:48.

Tadu Nare was second in 34:00, while Diniya Abaraya finished third in 34:14.

I sacrificed a lot when it came to the Grand Prix as I didn’t go to other events because I wanted to complete all Spar races — I needed to run all of them to win it.
Glenrose Xaba

Xaba, who won the title in 2018, became the first SA athlete to win it since then, and said she had to sacrifice not going to the African Senior Championships in Cameroon in June to qualify for the Paris Olympics to focus on the Grand Prix.

“I want to thank my coaches Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya for always supporting me, pushing me and being there for me because sometimes mentally you need someone very strong to encourage you,” Xaba said.

“I sacrificed a lot when it came to the Grand Prix as I didn’t go to other events because I wanted to complete all Spar races — I needed to run all of them to win it.

“Fitness was on my side and I had to remain focused. I can say that I sacrificed a lot because there were races I needed to attend to qualify for the Olympics, but I turned them down.”

Xaba has now won eight 10km races this year in Spar, Absa and Totalsports, and is now focusing on the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon later this month.

Meanwhile, Lucky Mohale successfully defended his Fat Cats 10K race title with a time of 31:40 yesterday.

The sixth annual race took place at Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Mohale, 39, who was four seconds slower than last year, said he was using the race as part of his speedwork training, having done a 40km training run a day earlier.

The Nedbank runner said his next target was the Africanbank (correct: rebranded earlier this year) Soweto Marathon, taking place on November 3.

“I love this Fat Cats course because it’s very tough and challenging. I have never missed this race in the past three years. There’s no course like this in Thembisa where I normally train,” he said.

In the women’s race, Farida Zwane, 28, took the honours with a time of 38: 54 on her first attempt of the Fat Cats 10K.

SowetanLIVE

Soweto Marathon registration deadline extended to reach 25K target

The African Bank Soweto Marathon race organisers have announced an extension of the entry registration deadline until the capacity is reached.
Sport
6 days ago

Usuthu's Franco ready to meet old foe Nabi

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco feels Kaizer Chiefs have improved and grown under his old rival, Nasreddine Nabi, albeit suggesting Usuthu were still ...
Sport
1 week ago

Lesotho athletes outshine local runners in Hollywoodbets 10km race

Lesotho athletes Tebello Ramakongoana and Neheng Khatala dominated the Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban on Sunday, winning both the men’s and ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'
Chateau Del Rei and S Mag celebrates 30 years of Boom Shaka