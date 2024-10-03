Global sports company Puma and Netball SA yesterday unveiled the home and away kits for the SPAR Proteas women’s team as well as for the men’s national team.
“The kit design is a continuation of the United Warriors theme from the World Cup campaign in 2023. It features national colours and takes the South African flag as the key design element, paying homage to the symbol that binds us all. This design also features in the new unisex home replica shirt,” a statement read.
“The national flag features in the new kits, because we wanted to focus on the enduring strength of the SPAR Proteas, which comes from being united in their diversity,” said Puma SA marketing director Brett Bellinger.
Netball SA president, Cecilia Molokwane, emphasised the significant impact of a strong visual presentation on athletic performance.
“I am a firm advocate of the notion that when you look good, you play good. Our carefully crafted 2024/25 kit embodies the strength of the Proteas, rooted in their unity amid diverse talents and backgrounds. I am convinced that it will instill a deep sense of national pride and motivation in our players, empowering them to showcase their best on the court,” said Molokwane. – Sowetan Reporter
Proteas get new home and away kits
Gear a continuation of 'United Warriors' theme
Image: Supplied
